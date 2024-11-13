Pope sends letter to participants at safeguarding conference

More than 20 countries across Europe have come together in Rome to participate in a conference dedicated to the Church’s ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable.

By Kielce Gussie

About 25 countries across Europe have come together in Rome to participate in a conference dedicated to the Church’s ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable. From November 13 to 15, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors is hosting the “Safeguarding in the Catholic Church in Europe” conference. Its goal: to further the work of the European Network on safeguarding that began in Warsaw, Poland in 2021.

A papal message of unity

To kick off the three-day conference, Pope Francis sent a letter to the participants praising the presence of these countries, even in the midst of war and conflict for some. He reminded them of their call to be peacemakers in the world and called their attendance “an eloquent witness to unity and solidarity that transcends all borders.”

The Pope expressed his hope that the conference will create a network of “people and good practices” geared at sharing information and supporting one another in their efforts to provide effective and sustainable programs. He encouraged the participants to create initiatives that “provide comfort and assistance to those who have suffered, as a sign of the Church’s concern for justice, healing and reconciliation.”



Differences can be source of healing



100 representatives, from bishops and priests to lay men and women, including victims and survivors, from 25 European countries have gathered in Rome for this conference. The conference officially began with a video message from Cardinal Seán O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston and President of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

The Cardinal highlighted the diversity of Europe, which “offers us the wisdom of cultures, languages, ethnicities, and religions.” He expressed his hope that these differences can help “repair the harm caused to children, now adults” who suffered abuse in the Catholic Church. Stressing the importance of giving a voice to victims and survivors, Cardinal O’Malley said “children are central to our faith.”



He underscored the need to lead with compassion, while also following “due process in investigating allegations.”



An ongoing mission



In September 2021, the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors held a safeguarding conference in Warsaw with the theme, “Our Common Mission of Safeguarding God’s Children.” The objective was to invite an exchange of experiences and establish a network with Church representatives to become better educated in safeguarding.