Pope: Church history cannot be reduced to mere chronological facts

Pope Francis calls for a renewed study of Church history, and emphasizes collective memory, reconciliation, and a deeper engagement with primary sources to navigate the present with wisdom and faith.

By Francesca Merlo

In a letter published on Thursday, November 21st, Pope Francis calls for a profound renewal in the study of Church history, urging seminarians, clergy, and the faithful to embrace history, which continues to play a role in their daily lives.

History as collective memory

In the text, the Pope reflects on the value of history as a communal inheritace, stressing that the study of the Church goes beyond memorising dates and events. It is about keeping "the flame of collective conscience alive", he says, explaining that by doing so, the faithful can navigate the present with a clearer sense of perspective, rooted in the Church’s lived experience across centuries.

Pope Francis then goes on to speak of "deconstructionism", which he describes as being a growing trend in today’s culture. The one thing deconstructionism can leave in its wake, he writes, "is the drive to limitless consumption and expressions of empty individualism". These tendencies, the Pope warns, often appear as "a form of blindness that drive us to waste our energies on a world that does not exist, raising false problems and veering towards inadequate solutions".

The Church in all its imperfections

Pope Francis then warns against idealising the Church to the point of detachment from her human, and often flawed, journey. True love for the Church, the Pope insists, is rooted in her authenticity, not an imagined perfection. He stresses the importance of loving the Church as she truly is, emphasising the strength of learning from her failures. "A Church that even in her darkest moments is conscious of her deepest identity can be capable of understanding the imperfect and wounded world in which she lives. In her efforts to bring healing and renewal to the world, she will use the same means by which she strives to heal and renew herself, even if she at times does not succeed", he says.

Memory and reconciliation

Speaking of the importance of preserving history within the Church and in society, Pope Francis goes on to caution against "cancel culture" and the partisan historical narratives that distort the past to justify present ideologies. Instead, he continues, there is a need for a balanced engagement with history, recognising both humanity's darkest chapters and moments of extraordinary grace.

Memory, he stresses, "is not an obstacle to progress but a foundation for justice and fraternity".

Reformation of historical studies

As he approaches the end of his letter, Pope Francis touches on several areas for renewal in the study of the history of the Church. He criticises approaches that reduce Church history to mere chronological facts. He also calls for greater emphasis on primary sources, urging seminarians to engage deeply with early Christian writings.

The Pope also highlights the need for a passionate, engaged study of history. "What is needed is a personal and collective passion, an engagement proper to those who are committed to evangelisation, and who have not chosen a neutral or sterile position", says the Pope, before emphasising the importance of giving volume to the voices of the marginalised.

Martydom

Finally, the Pope reflects on the centrality of martyrdom in Church history, reminding the faithful that the Church has often found her greatest beauty in moments of persecution and suffering, when her witness to Christ shone brightest. "The Church herself also recognises that she has benefited and is still benefiting from the opposition of her enemies and persecutors", explained the Pope.

Bringing his letter to a close and reflecting once more on the importance of learning history, the Pope emphasises the importance of studying, reminding the faithful that "study is not gossip". True study, he concludes, involves the courage to ask profound questions and resist the distractions of cultural consumerism.