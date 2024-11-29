Pope to healthcare workers: Your job goes beyond curing symptoms

Pope Francis meets with a delegation from the University of Naples Federico II (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

By Francesca Merlo

Pope Francis on Friday addressed a group of dentists from a university in Naples, celebrating 800 years since its foundation.

Founded as the world’s first state-sponsored university, Pope Francis noted that the University of Naples Federico II "has carried the vision of its founder—promoting universal knowledge and serving the common good."

Speaking to those working in the medical field, the Pope highlighted the timeless relevance of the motto that continues to guide medical professionals: Primum non nocere, secundum cavere, tertium sanare—first, do no harm; second, take care; third, heal.

This triad, the Pope explained, remains a guiding light in the field of medicine, saying each step offers profound wisdom.

Do no harm

Speaking of the first principle, do no harm, the Pope Francis emphasised its importance in practice, noting that it calls for a realism that acknowledges the pain and suffering a patient already endures.

Doctors must always act in a way, recalling that their duty is to alleviate, not exacerbate, pain.

Reflecting then on the second principle, to take care, the Pope reflected that it is God's call.

“God is near, compassionate, and tender,” the Pope said, urging all those present to extend this divine style to their patients.

He recounted a personal story from his early twenties, when part of his lung had to be removed.

“Yes, they gave me medicine, but what gave me the most strength was the hand of the nurses who, after giving me injections, held my hand. This human tenderness does so much good!” he said.

This principle, the Pope explained, goes beyond treating symptoms. It means caring for the whole person—their body, mind, and spirit.

Heal

Finally, Pope Francis called on medical professionals to emulate Christ, who healed every kind of illness and infirmity.

Healing, he said, is more than a profession; it is a sacred act. He urged doctors to find joy in the good they bring to those who suffer, drawing on the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which describes the Church’s mission as “healing every wound and reconciling humanity.”

Finally, Pope Francis expressed gratitude to those present for their dedication and perseverance, reminding them of their role as educators and healers.

"A doctor exists to heal from harm; always care! No life should be discarded. Always care."

And if it seems as though a person may not make it, concluded the Pope, "accompany them to the end."