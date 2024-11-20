Pope at Audience: Charisms are gifts of the Spirit for unity and service

Pope Francis continues his cycle of catechesis and highlights the Holy Spirit's diverse gifts, or charisms, as vital tools for unity and service in the Church, emphasising their purpose for the common good and their rootedness in love.

By Francesca Merlo

As he continued his cycle of catechesis on "The Spirit and the Bride", Pope Francis opened his reflection during his General Audience on Wednesday, November 20th, by inviting the faithful to reflect on the charisms: the diverse and unique gifts of the Spirit.

Reflecting on the reading of the day, taken from St. Paul's words to the Corinthians, Pope Francis highlighted that the Spirit provides different gifts to different people. Yet, he noted, all are unified by their purpose: service of the community. "To each individual, the manifestation of the Spirit is given for some benefit," he said, adding that these gifts are not personal privileges but treasures meant to enrich the Church as a whole.

Charisms for others

Pope Francis then went on to emphasise two key elements that define charisms. First, he said, they are given "for the common good", intended not only for personal sanctification but for building up the Church. Secondly, he continued, they are distributed uniquely and tailored to individuals according to the Spirit’s will. This, the Pope explained, sets charisms apart from sacraments and virtues, which are shared universally among the faithful. "The charisms are the 'jewels' or the ornaments that the Holy Spirit distributes to make the Bride of Christ more beautiful", he said.

Charisms promoting the role of women

Continuing his reflection on the importance of the charisms, Pope Francis underscored how rediscovering them ensures that the promotion of the laity and, in particular, of women "is understood not only as an institutional and sociological fact, but also in its biblical and spiritual dimension". "The laity are not merely collaborators or auxiliary troops for the clergy but have their own charisms and gifts," he stressed.

Bringing his catechesis to a close, Pope Francis expressed his desire to clarify any misunderstandings. He acknowledged that "many Christians, when they hear talk of charisms, experience sadness and disappointment, as they are convinced that they do not possess any", and feel they are excluded or second-class Christians.

The work of the spirit in unity and love

But, he clarified, charisms are not limited to extraordinary or spectacular manifestations, but that instead, they are often ordinary gifts infused with extraordinary value when inspired by love and the Spirit. He assured those who feel they lack such gifts that they are not excluded. In quoting St Augusitne, he said, "If you love, it is not nothing that you have. Charity multiplies charisms; it makes the charism of one the charism of all."

Finally, Pope Francis described charity as "a still more excellent way," which allows all charisms to be shared within the unity of the Church. "Charity makes me love the Church", he said, "and in unity, all charisms become mine, just as mine belong to all."