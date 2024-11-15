Pope to Artisans: 'You are collaborators in God's creative work'

Pope Francis meets with representatives of Italy's National Confederation of Artisans and Small and Medium Enterprises (CNA), and tells them that artisanship is close to his heart and that in their commitment, they collaborate in God's creative work.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

You are collaborators in God's creative work, Pope Francis told representatives of Italy's National Confederation of Artisans and Small and Medium Enterprises (CNA) in the Vatican on Friday.

Receiving them on the occasion of their Annual Assembly, the Holy Father began by noting that artisanship is "very dear" to him because "it beautifully expresses the value of human labor."

Artisanship, the Pope insisted, is "a tribute to creativity," stressing the unique ability of artisans "to discern a unique form in inert matter that others cannot recognize."

God counts on us

"This," the Holy Father marveled, "makes you collaborators in God’s work of creation," as he stressed, "We need your talents to restore meaning to human activity and to dedicate it to projects that promote the common good."

The Pope went on to remind them that what counts is not the quantity but the effort, and especially "the commitment to make the most of the gifts received."

In this spirit, he urged them to let their trust in God empower them and their work. Noting how the Lord "involves us in His treasures," and "counts on us" and "on our responsibility," the Pope said, "to grow in life, one must overcome fear and embrace trust."

We are called to a vision of faith

"Sometimes," the Pope acknowledged, "especially when difficulties increase, we are tempted to think that the Lord is more of an unrelenting referee or overseer than someone who encourages us to take control of our lives."

"But," he reassured, "the Gospel always calls us to a vision of faith; to not think that what we accomplish is solely the fruit of our abilities or merits."

Pope Francis reminded how it is also the fruit of each of our personal histories and of the many people who have taught us how to move forward in life, starting with our parents. "The work that I do," he said, "is the result of a history that has enabled me to do it."

"You too, if you are passionate about your work and at times rightfully complain that it is not sufficiently recognized," he observed, "it is because you are aware of the value of what God has placed in your hands, not just for you but for everyone."

God never abandons us

The Pope urged them to put aside fear "that paralyzes and destroys creativity," saying "we can also do this in the way we live our daily work, feeling part of God's great project, one that can surprise us with its gifts."

"Behind our successes, there is not only skill," he reflected, "but also a Providence that takes us by the hand and guides us."

In this sense, the Pope highlighted, artisanal work can express all of this well "if it is accompanied day by day by the awareness that God never abandons us, that we are masterpieces of His hands, and that we are capable of creating original works because of this."

Keeping hope and faith

Finally, Pope Francis praised their work for beautifying the world.

At a time when the news, he observed, "can make us lose faith in human potential," he said that looking at artisans' activities "comforts us and gives us hope."

Noting that "beautifying the world is building peace," the Pope reminded that God calls all men and women to work in an artisanal way, like Him, "contributing to His great project of peace."

Pope Francis concluded by imparting upon them his Apostolic Blessing and praying that St. Joseph the Worker always inspire them to perform their work with creativity and passion.

