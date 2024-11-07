Pope to religious sisters: ‘A sad saint is a sad kind of saint’

Pope Francis urges all nuns and priests to appreciate the many graces they enjoy as part of religious communities, as he meets with the Augustinian Sisters of Talavera de la Reina in Spain.

By Devin Watkins

“Holiness is always joyful… Have the smile that comes from the heart—not fake, but sincere and full.”

Pope Francis offered that reminder to women religious as he met on Thursday with the Augustinian Sisters of Talavera de la Reina to celebrate the 450th anniversary of their convent with a pilgrimage to Rome.

Since the nuns hail from Spain, the Pope renewed his prayers for residents of Valencia who are “suffering greatly” from flooding that has killed over 200 people.

“These days, I feel very close to Spain because of the tragedy in Valencia,” he said.

Living Christian joy

Reflecting on religious life, Pope Francis invited the nuns to offer an example of the spiritual life by being “masters in the art of prayer.”

“I hope that your school will highlight, among all the knowledge you pass on to children,” he said, “the ability to speak with God, to listen to Him, to feel His presence at every moment of life, and to accept His inspirations with docility.”

The Pope went on to invite all consecrated religious and priests never to lose their joy or sense of humor, adding that they then assume a “sour” disposition that seems “like something preserved in vinegar.”

“Ask for a sense of humor, which keeps us fresh in serving God,” he said. “Let me repeat: a sad saint is a sad kind of saint.”

He noted that religious can either have an exuberant humor, such as St. Philip Neri, or a more reserved kind of joy that comes with a smile.

Appreciating graces of religious life

Religious women and men, said Pope Francis, should always keep in mind the needs of others and the relative security and comfort they enjoy as part of a religious community.

“When someone complains about having too much work, let them think of those who have none,” he said. “When one enters a convent or parish house, they should remember that everything is provided for them.”

On snowy or rainy days, they should remember that there are people who are sleeping rough outside under whatever they can find, he added.

St. Thomas More’s prayer for good humor

In conclusion, Pope Francis invited the Spanish Augustinian Sisters to recall the prayer of St. Thomas More and to recite it daily.

Grant me, O Lord, good digestion, and also something to digest.

Grant me a healthy body, and the necessary good humor to maintain it.

Grant me a simple soul that knows to treasure all that is good

and that doesn’t frighten easily at the sight of evil,

but rather finds the means to put things back in their place.

Give me a soul that knows not boredom, grumblings, sighs and laments,

nor excess of stress, because of that obstructing thing called “I.”

Grant me, O Lord, a sense of good humor.

Allow me the grace to be able to take a joke to discover in life a bit of joy,

and to be able to share it with others.