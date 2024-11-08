Pope to volunteers and homeless: ‘We are all givers and receivers’

In a meeting with a Vienna-based group that assists people living on the streets, Pope Francis challenges charitable volunteers to enrich each other through “a simple smile, gesture of friendship, or a fraternal gaze.”

By Kielce Gussie

The location for the Viennese “Begegnung im Zentrum” group changed from the Archbishop’s Palace in Austria’s capital city to the Vatican for a meeting with Pope Francis.

United as one

The Pope recognized that the group brings people who come “from very different countries, belong to different religious denominations” with their own life experiences. Yet, he said one thing unites everyone: “we are brothers and sisters, children of the one Father.”

Pope Francis explained this reality is solidified when the community “helps one another” and “shares what each one can offer.” He rejected the idea that some people give and others simply receive, rather all people both give and receive. The Pope challenged them to enrich each other, but not simply through material gifts. “A simple smile, a gesture of friendship, a fraternal look, sincere listening, a free service,” he said can all be ways of sharing with one another.

Love beyond all limits

Recalling the greatest commandment, Pope Francis encouraged the group to follow Jesus’ call in the Gospel: to love one another as He has loved us. “The Lord loves us beyond all limits and difficulties,” the Pope explained, “He never forgets us.” Pope Francis closed the audience encouraging the group to make their lives a gift for others.

The papal audience took place in the Sala dei Papi of the Apostolic Palace.

The “Begegnung im Zentrum” group is an association of volunteers working with homeless people in Vienna, Austria.