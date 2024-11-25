Pope: 'Dialogue prevented war between Chile and Argentina 40 years ago'

Pope Francis addressing the commemorative ceremony of the signing of Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Chile and Argentina in 1984 (VATICAN MEDIA Divisione Foto)

Addressing the ceremony for the 40th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Argentina and Chile, Pope Francis says the landmark agreement can serve as a model to solve today’s wars.

By Lisa Zengarini

On 29 November 1984, Chile and Argentina signed a landmark Treaty of Peace and Friendship ending a longstanding border dispute over the Beagle Channel, which had escalated to the brink of armed conflict in 1978.

The treaty, which helped stabilize relations in the South America subcontinent, was facilitated by the Holy See, with Pope St. John Paul II playing a crucial role in mediating the conflict.

The signing of the historic agreement was commemorated at ceremony organised in the Vatican on Monday by the Embassies of Chile and Argentina to the Holy See, with Pope Francis, Cardinals and the members of the Diplomatic Corps attending.

A model worthy of imitation

The Pope took the occasion to renew his impassioned appeal to the world on behalf of peace and dialogue.

Addressing the ceremony, he remarked that “the steadfast commitment shown by the two countries during the long and difficult negotiations and the fruits of peace and friendship that were borne can serve as a model worthy of imitation” at this particularly difficult juncture for the world.

Pope Francis recalled the crucial role played by St. John Paul II, along with the bishops of both nations supported by the Argentinian and Chilean peoples, in finding a peaceful and long-lasting solution to the conflict rooted in justice, international law, and the exclusion of force.

“Today we are experiencing how sad the recourse to force is.”

Dialogue and friendship with God and our neighbours are the key to peace

Reflecting on the two keywords of the treaty, peace and friendship, Pope Francis emphasized that this model for the complete, definitive and peaceful settlement of a dispute “deserves to be re-proposed in the current world situation, in which so many conflicts persist and degenerate without an effective will to resolve them through the absolute exclusion of recourse to force or the threat of its use.”

The Pope then pointed to the injustices, violence and inequality, that, along with the “grave climate crisis and unprecedented anthropological change”, continue to fuel conflicts today. He emphasized the need to counteract these setbacks by opening our hearts “to an encounter with God and to grow more conscious of ourselves, our neighbours and the realities all around us”, prioritizing relationships over material achievements or competitive success.

“It is friendship with God, which is then reflected in all other human relationships; that is the foundation of the joy, which will never fail," he said.

Referring to the recent joint Declaration on the anniversary by the Bishops of Argentina and Chile, Pope Francis echoed their gratitude to God for saving the two nations from war and expressed his hope “that the spirit of encounter and concord between nations seeking peace, in Latin America and throughout the world, may favour the multiplication of coordinated initiatives and policies aimed at resolving the numerous social and environmental crises that affect populations in all continents and prove most detrimental to the poor.”

The hypocrisy of calling for peace while investing in arms

Again, the Pope insisted on the 1984 treaty's significance as a timeless example of how patient negotiation and compromise can lead to peaceful solutions and extended his hopes for the spirit of peace and friendship to influence international efforts to resolve current conflicts.

At the same time, he lamented what he termed the “hypocrisy” of several countries, which talk about peace while investing in arms: “This hypocrisy,” he said, "always leads us to failure. The failure of fratenrnity, the failure of peace.”

“May the international community make the force of law prevail through dialogue, for dialogue 'must be the soul of the international community'.”

Pope Francis concluded his speech by invoking God’s blessing upon Argentina, Chile, and all nations striving for peace through the intercession of Mary, Queen of Peace.