Pope Blood donation is a testimony of boundless Christian love

Pope Francis meeting with with members of the Italian Federation of Blood Donor Associations in the Paul VI Hall (Vatican Media)

Meeting with members of the Italian Federation of Blood Donor Associations, Pope Francis underscores the spiritual dimension of blood donation as a testimony Christian love that lies in the heart.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis on Saturday addressed the Italian Federation of Blood Donor Associations (FIDAS) as they celebrate their 65th anniversary of foundation.

In his address the Pope underscored the spiritual dimension of blood donation as a pathway to joy and Christian growth.

'It is more blessed to give than to receive'

“Giving,” he said, “brings joy because it changes and enriches our whole life, entering the luminous dynamic of the Gospel, where everything finds its meaning and fullness in charity.”

“You freely give others an important part of yourself, your blood, and you surely know the happiness that comes from sharing.”

A testimony of Christian love

Pope Francis went on to highlight that blood donation is also an important testimony of Christian love towards those in need which has no boundaries of race, ethnic or religious affiliation. “In a world marked by individualism,” he said “your selfless and anonymous act is a sign that overcomes indifference and loneliness and breaks down barriers.”

The Pope noted that blood itself, “is an eloquent symbol”, as like love, it does not discriminate and reaches wherever it is needed.

He remarked that the very gesture of extending the arm made at the moment of blood donation is similar to that of Jesus in the Passion when He voluntarily stretched out His body on the Cross. “It is a gesture (...) reminds us that the Church's evangelizing mission passes through charity,” he said

Follow the blood to reach the heart

Finally, thanking the blood donors for what they do, Pope Francis encouraged them to view their donation not only as an act of human generosity, but also as a “spiritual journey” toward unity and reconciliation in Christ, who identifies with those in need and suffering.

He recalled that “Whoever follows the blood reaches the heart, both physically and spiritually” that is, he said citing this own word in the recent Encycal 'Dilexit Nos', the “unifying centre of the person" where "self-knowledge and openness to others" meet.

“Follow the blood to reach the heart, that is, to embrace every man and woman you meet ever more fully, all, in a single charity.”