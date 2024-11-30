Pope: Hidden Christian sites of Japan are a testament to faith and perseverance

Pope Francis welcomes members of the “Hidden Christians Research Association” to the Vatican, highlighting their significant work in preserving the history and legacy of Japan’s Hidden Christian sites.

By Linda Bordoni

In a discourse to members of the “Hidden Christians Research Association” on Saturday, Pope Francis praised their dedication to ensuring Christian historical sites in Japan remain a testament to the enduring faith of the Japanese Christian community.

Their pilgrimage commemorates the 2018 inclusion of the Hidden Christian sites in the Nagasaki region on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

"The Japanese people are a noble people," he said, emphasizing the deep cultural and spiritual significance of this chapter in Church history.

The Association

The Hidden Christians Research Association, established to document, preserve, and educate others about the extraordinary story of the "Hidden Christians" plays an important role in safeguarding this heritage. These Christians clandestinely practised their faith during the nearly 250 years of persecution following the Tokugawa shogunate's ban on Christianity in the 17th century. The association works to keep alive the memory of their resilience and spiritual ingenuity, which allowed them to pass down their faith for generations despite the threat of severe punishment.

Living witness of fidelity

Pope Francis highlighted the significance of preserving these sites as both a historical record and a source of inspiration.

“It is my hope that this recognition of the importance of these sites will not only ensure their proper conservation but also serve as a living testimony to the fidelity of so many Japanese Christians,” he said.

The Pope also noted the upcoming consistory on December 7, during which he will create a new Japanese cardinal, further highlighting the continued importance of the Japanese Catholic community in the life of the universal Church.

A legacy rooted in evangelization

The gathering took place on the eve of the Memorial of Saint Francis Xavier, one of the first missionaries to bring the Gospel to Japan in the 16th century.

The Pope linked the saint’s missionary zeal to the mission of the Hidden Christians Research Association: “As heirs to that dream, may your work of education and conservation make better known and appreciated this eminent chapter in the history of evangelization.”

Recalling his 2019 visit to Japan, the Pope expressed hope that these historical sites serve as a “living memory, an inspiration for the works of the apostolate and a spur to renewed evangelization.”

Solidarity with today’s persecuted Christians

Pope Francis reminded the group of the plight of Christians facing persecution today and asked for prayers for modern-day martyrs and those suffering due to war, violence, and oppression.

“When we think of the heroism of the early missionaries, the courage of the Japanese Martyrs, and the perseverance of your country’s small but faithful Catholic community down the centuries, how can we not think of our fellow Christians who in our day are enduring persecution and even death for the name of Jesus?” he said, before imparting his Apostolic Blessing on those present.