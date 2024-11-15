Pope asks the Church of Rome to help address housing crisis

Pope Francis sends a letter the clergy and religious orders ministering in the Diocese of Rome, inviting them to open their facilities or vacant apartments to homeless as “tangible sign” of hope to the needy during the 2025 Jubilee year

By Lisa Zengarini

As the Diocese of Rome prepares to welcome millions of pilgrims for the upcoming 2025 Jubilee of Hope Pope Francis has addressed a letter to the parish priests, clergy, religious orders and representatives of ecclesiastical entities present in the Eternal City calling on them to offer “tangible signs” of hope during the Jubilee year, through actions of charity and solidarity towards the poor and needy.

It is God's love that generates hope

“It is God's love that generates hope, and God's love is conveyed through our love,” the says the Pope in the letter, expressing his deep gratitude to the many Roman parishes, religious communities, associations, ecclesial movements, and families in “who do so much to transmit God’s love through concrete acts of charity (often in silence), generating hope in people's lives.

The housing crisis in Rome

Read also 25/10/2024 Pope to Rome Diocese: ‘Heal the city’s wounds, strengthen solidarity’ Pope Francis addresses the faithful of the Diocese of Rome during an assembly at the Basilica of St. John Lateran titled "Mending the Tear, Beyond Inequalities."

Recalling that in the Church’s social teaching the common good encompasses “all the conditions that guarantee human dignity”, including the inviolable rights to land, a home, and work, Pope Francis refers in particular to housing -- a longstanding issue in the Italian capital,-- as a key area where hope and dignity can be fostered.

In preparation for the influx of pilgrims during the Jubilee Year, he therefore urges the Church of Rome to address this social emergency in collaboration with public institutions and associations.

A courageous gesture of love towards the homeless

He asked in particulare for all ecclesial entities “to make a courageous gesture of love for their neighbour” by offering any vacant properties or unused reception facilities they may have available to house the homeless or those at risk of losing their homes. These people, he explained would be supported by institutions and social services, while associations and popular movements will provide other services to ensure a dignified and fraternal hospitality.

Closing the letter Pope Francis again thanked priests, religious and laypeople in the Diocese of Rome for their generority and “for everything you already do to convey God's love and generate hope in everyone's life, especially those in greatest need.”