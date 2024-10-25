'Saints Bonaventure and Thomas Aquinas are sources of inspiration'

For the 750th anniversary of the death of St. Bonaventure of Bagnoregio and St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope Francis said the two 'Holy Teachers' greatly inspired and enriched the Church in a letter he wrote for the Vatican Apostolic Library's exhibit "The Book and the Spirit," dedicated to the two Doctors of the Church.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

'Saints Bonaventure of Bagnoregio and Thomas Aquinas represent sources of light and inspiration for the Church and for culture.'

Pope Francis stressed this in a message he sent to the Vatican Apostolic Library's exhibit 'The Book and the Spirit,' dedicated to the two Doctors of the Church on the 750th anniversary of their death.

Two Holy Teachers

In the Pope's letter addressed to Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani, Archivist and Librarian of the Holy Roman Church, the Pope praised the saints, and recalled how his predecessors have likewise lauded their contributions recognized across the centuries.

"Truly," Pope Francis underscored, "these two holy teachers teach us to look towards eternal happiness as the supreme fruit of wisdom, knowledge, and charity, urging us to become pilgrims in faith."

Brilliant luminaries

The Pope remembered them as "luminaries" for their approach to knowledge, and especially to theology, "where intellectual depth and spiritual life, science and wisdom, humility and charity, interpenetrate and nourish each other."

Moreover, he said, they did not keep the fruits of their research for themselves, but shared them with "generous pastoral and missionary zeal."

Assist all to journey toward Christ

"In this sense," the Pope admired, "the Doctor Communis and the Doctor Seraphicus form a precious 'companionship' for every pilgrim journeying towards Christ."

In the message, the Holy Father expressed his appreciation to all those involved in the endeavour, including the Embassy of France to the Holy See, the Saint Louis Center in Rome, the Leonine Commission, the Pontifical Universities Angelicum, Antonianum, and Gregorian, and the University of Paris I Sorbonne, where both St. Thomas and St. Bonaventure were trained as Masters of Theology.



Pope Francis concluded by wishing the initiative much success, thanking all those who have made it possible, and imparting his Apostolic Blessing.

