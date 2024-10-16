Pope to surgeons: 'I invite you to be protectors of lives of the suffering'

Expressing esteem to Italian surgeons, Pope Francis reminds them to protect lives of those suffering and that science is to serve humanity and not the reverse.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"When you have a human body in your hands, created in the image of God, act as 'artisans of health,' treating others with the same care with which you would want to be treated."

Pope Francis made this suggestion when receiving members of the Italian Society of Surgery in the Vatican on Wednesday morning on the occasion of the 126th National Congress of the Italian Society of Surgery.

The Congress is taking place in Rome on with the theme “The Future of the Surgeon – The Surgeon of the Future.”

The Holy Father began his remarks praising the work of surgeons to save and care for lives, and thanked them for the sacrifices they make to do this important work.

In this context, he urged them to always act humanely and professionally, and within a health culture, that serves each person in their entirety.

Not just organs or tissues

The Pope told them to remember that before them "is always a living person," not "just their organs or tissues," and warned against doctors occasionally forget that the sick or injured person is at the center.

At times, he lamented, modern medicine reduces the body to become "merely an object of scientific investigation and technical manipulation," at "the expense of the patient, who takes second place."

Science is for humanity

"But science is for humanity, not humanity for science!" the Pope said, calling for a "humane science."

In a time when surgery relies on many new technologies, including artificial intelligence, the Pope acknowledged how important it is to "never forget that nothing can replace the surgeon’s "hand."

The Holy Father encouraged the doctors to promote humane values especially to future surgeons. "Your work and your mission," he noted, "will always be extremely important: I therefore invite you to be protectors of the lives of those who suffer – protectors of the lives of those who suffer."

Imitate Good Samaritan

Addressing them as "esteemed surgeons," the Pope urged them to imitate the Good Samaritan and the Lord's closeness and care for those in need. "This is how," the Pope observed, "every good doctor becomes a neighbor to their patient."

Before imparting his Apostolic Blessing, Pope Francis thanked the surgeons for all that they do to help a suffering humanity, and praying that Mary, health of the sick, accompany their service and comfort them in their labors and research.

