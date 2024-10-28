Pope to Scalabrinians: ‘Migrants teach us the virtue of hope’

Pope Francis meets the Scalabrinian Missionaries and reiterates that migrants fleeing poverty, injustices and wars must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated, also remembering that our aging societies need them.

By Lisa Zengarini

Pope Francis again decried the widespread “indifference” to the fate of refugees and migrants in today's world “aggravated by the closing of borders”, and the growing hostility against them, reiterating his plea for a compassionate response to migration challenges. “Let's not forget that migrants must be welcomed, accompanied, promoted and integrated”, he said as he met on Monday with the Missionaries of Saint Charles Borromeo, commonly known as Scalabrinians, on the occasion of their 16th General Chapter.

The Congregation has chosen the 2025 Jubilee theme "Pilgrims of Hope" as its central theme in 2024.

Migration can be a precious school of faith and humanity

Taking his cue from the theme, the Pope reflected on the virtue of hope in relation to three aspects of their ministry: migrants, pastoral care and charity.

He first highlighted how migrants teach the virtue of hope. Migrants leave their homes with the hope of finding a better life, often facing rejection and closed doors but not giving in to despair. “Their determination, often inspired by their love for the families they have left behind, can teach us a great deal,” the Pope said.

He, therefore, encouraged the Scalabrinians, whose founder, St. John Baptist Scalabrini, wanted them to be "migrants among migrants," to learn from the migrants they serve, share in their journey, and grow in solidarity. “In this way, through interaction and dialogue, and by welcoming Christ present in them, you will grow in solidarity with one another, putting your trust ‘in God and in God alone’”, he said.

“Don't forget the Old Testament: the widow, the orphan and the stranger. They are God's privileged.”

Noting that the desire to migrate often reflects a deeper longing for salvation, Pope Francis remarked that, despite its challenges, migration can be a “precious school of faith and humanity.”

Pastoral closeness to migrants

The Pope went on to highlight the need to offer adequate pastoral care to migrants because, he said, “migration can be a moment of growth only if proper support is given” .

“If migrants are to preserve the strength and resilience necessary for them to continue on their journey - the Pope remarked - they need someone to attend to their wounds and to care for them in their extreme physical, spiritual and psychological vulnerability.”

Hence his call for “effective pastoral interventions that demonstrate closeness on the material, religious and human levels, in order to keep their hope alive and to help them advance on their personal journey towards God, their faithful companion on the way.”

Aging developed societies need migrants

Pope Francis also remarked that many recipient countries, including Italy, need migrants as they face declining birthrates and an aging population,

Finally, Pope Francis called for charity towards migrants who are often forced to leave their homes by injustices, wars, and the lack of opportunities in their native countries and whose suffering is aggravated by the closing of borders.

Rejecting exclusivist stereotypes

He once again denounced the widespread indifference to the loss of many lives and exploitation of migrants as they struggle to survive fleeing from hunger and persecution. Recalling the biblical Jubilee law of restoring land , he called for carrying out that act of justice in the present context “through charitable works that affirm the dignity and rights of each individual”.

In this way, he said “exclusivist stereotypes are rejected and other persons, regardless of who they are or whence they come, are viewed as a gift of God, unique, sacred, inviolable, a precious resource for the benefit of all.”

Concluding, Pope Francis acknowledged the vibrancy of the Scalabrinian charism in the Church, encouraged them to deepen the mission of assisting migrants entrusted to them over a century ago by St. John Baptist Scalabrini.