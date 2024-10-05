Pope to young people: 'Let the Lord fill you with joy'

In a video message to participants in the "Madrid Live Meeting 2024," Pope Francis urges young people to let the Lord fill them with joy and to always welcome the wisdom of the elderly.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

"Let the Lord fill you with joy!"

This was the heartfelt recommendation Pope Francis stressed in a video message sent on Saturday to the youth of the Archdiocese of Madrid.

They were taking part in the "Madrid Live Meeting 2024" under the motto "Joyful in Hope" in preparation for the 2025 Jubilee of Hope.

Pope Francis began by expressing his desire to be close to them and accompany their work.

In the video, the Holy Father reminded the young people to be courageous and to move forward, warning them against losing momentum and resigning themselves.

Enrichment of elderly

The Holy Father stressed the great value of staying close to and learning from the wisdom of the elderly. "Please, dialogue with the elderly, for they are the wisdom of a people: listen to them. And let them listen to you as well, don't sever the roots of your people," he said.

"A tree that cuts its roots," he continued, "has no sap. Hold on to your roots creatively. A young person who is not creative has no life-they are dead while alive."

Lord gives you joy

The Holy Father concluded the video message by urging young people not to lose their joy.

"May the Lord fill you with joy," Pope Francis said, before imparting upon them his Apostolic Blessing and urging them to remember him in their prayers.