Pope: Latin is a treasure of knowledge and thought

Pope Francis praises Latin scholars for protecting a great heritage in a message sent to mark the conferral of the "Pontifical Academies Award 2023."

"We honor the research, passion, and dedication of young scholars who have chosen to devote their intellectual efforts and love of knowledge to interpreting a linguistic and cultural heritage of inestimable value: Latin."

Pope Francis stressed this point in a message sent Wednesday to the Pontifical Academy for Latin as it conferred the "Pontifical Academies Award 2023."

In his letter addressed to Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, the Pope recalled that the Pontifical Academy for Latin is awarding two recognitions: De rerum natura, on Latin and the sciences, and De re publica, on Latin and politics.

The Pope congratulated the awardees for their dedication to the Latin language and "its relevance in the contemporary world."

Represents our very identity

"Latin," Pope Francis said, "is a treasure of knowledge and thought, a key to accessing the classic texts that have shaped our world."

In addition, he observed, it represents "the roots of Western civilization, and, in many ways, our very identity."

The Latin language, he commended, encompasses philosophy, science, art, and politics, "thus demonstrating its intrinsic value as a tool for reflection and dialogue, something urgently needed in a fragmented world like ours."

Latin still speaks to us

In this regard, the Pope said, awardees offer a contemporary and fresh perspective on how "this ancient language can still speak to us" and stimulate reflection.

"Their research," he said, "not only investigates the thoughts of the great masters of the past but also integrates their knowledge into a modern context, bringing it closer to the challenges of our time."

After reflecting on both areas of study—De rerum natura and De re publica, Pope Francis said Latin provides "fertile ground" for exploration and synthesis between science, culture, and politics.

Tool for harmony

Given this, he insisted that the "careful and systematic research of the awardees" is not "just an academic contribution, but a true call addressed to each of us."

For this reason, he said, today's gathering "is not simply a celebration of research," but "an invitation to us all" to reaffirm our commitment to a culture of integral human development.

After the Holy Father called on faithful to ask themselves how the discoveries being honoured today can be translated into daily life, he went on to marvel that Latin, along with the intellectual heritage of humanity, "can become a tool for harmony among peoples, promoting mutual respect and human dignity."

Pope Francis concluded by expressing his hope that the award "will become a sign of hope" and that "the passion of the awardees will inspire others to the same commitment."