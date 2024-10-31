Pope Francis: Educate with love and the gaze of Jesus

Pope Francis calls for lovingly educating with Christ's gaze, during his audience in the Vatican with Catholic Action's 11th National Congress of its Educational Commitment Movement.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Pope Francis urged educators to push forward and never get discouraged, in the Vatican on Thursday, as he addressed participants in the 11th edition of Catholic Action's National Congress of the Movement for Educational Engagement (MIEAC).

"Without love, one cannot educate," the Pope stressed to those before him, imploring: "Always educate with love!"



Gaze and heart of Jesus

The Pope thanked Italy's Catholic Action for building associations within the Church, and observed that the Movement's commitment to education today faces more challenges than ever before.

"To educate — as you well know and testify — means, above all, rediscovering and valuing the centrality of the person," he said, particularly "in a relational context where the dignity of human life finds fulfillment and proper space to grow."

Catholic Action's Education Project, he recalled, develops with an organic and systematic vision of the educational mission.

In this sense, he commended their dedicating themselves to this task with creativity, attention to the signs of the times, and allowing themselves to be enlightened by the Gospel, especially amid secularization which often threatens values and notions.

Homework for the Jubilee

Looking ahead to the next Jubilee, the Pope gave them a task.

"Pay special attention to children, adolescents, and young people," he said, urging them to be looked at "with trust," "empathy," and "the gaze and heart of Jesus."

Since they are "the present and future of the world and the Church," the Holy Father said, "It is our task — a fully educational task — to accompany them, support them, encourage them, and, through our example, show them the right path that leads to being 'all brothers.'"

"Many urgent matters face us today, but one of the most pressing," he said, is to be "educators with a big heart," "for the good of the children, young people and adults" they attend to, amid all the "'labyrinths of complexity' that exist."

Involvement of young people



As the Pope called for collaborating among families, teachers, social leaders, sports coaches, catechists, priests, religious, public institutions, and young people themselves, he said, young people "must be involved," "active," and "never passive," in the educational process.

The Pope thanked the Movement for renewing their commitment to promoting education that truly places the person at its center, and never compromises their worth and dignity.

Pope Francis concluded by urging the delegation to go forward in its endeavours and entrusting them to the intercession of the Venerable Giuseppe Lazzati, "a credible teacher and witness" and a "model" for Christian educators.