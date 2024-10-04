Pope reorganizes Diocese of Rome to better integrate center and peripheries

In a move aimed at fostering greater ecclesial communion, Pope Francis issues a Motu Proprio' titled 'La vera bellezza' (True Beauty), restructuring the Diocese of Rome by merging the five central prefectures with the surrounding peripheral areas, to make Rome 'one large home for all.'

By Antonella Palermo

On October 1st, Pope Francis signed a Motu Proprio that redefines the boundaries of the prefectures within the Diocese of Rome to better harmonize the parishes and their surrounding contexts.

The five existing central prefectures will be integrated into the other sectors, reorganizing the Diocese along the four cardinal directions.



Fostering greater ecclesial communion

In the document, the Pope explained that, as the 2025 Jubilee of Hope approaches, it has become "necessary and urgent" to reassess the pastoral role of the Diocese of Rome.

This reassessment, he noted, is driven by the cultural shifts of our time and the need to create a more dynamic relationship between the city center and its peripheries.

The Pope emphasized that the intention behind this change, which will take several months to implement, is to promote an "ever-greater spirit of ecclesial communion."

Center and periphery

The document began by noting how the growth of Rome’s urban sprawl has gradually created a divide between the city center and its outskirts.

The historic center, the Holy Father observed, "has become increasingly isolated, risking becoming more of a tourist destination than a living expression of all the holiness of Rome."

Meanwhile, the peripheries have often been neglected by local authorities and are perceived as underserved.

On one hand, Pope Francis suggested, the center is experiencing a residential exodus, primarily inhabited by commuters, tourists, and merchants, while its pastoral activity has diminished, although still retaining some positive aspects.

On the other hand, the Pope added, the peripheries have found solid and essential grounding in their parishes, which serve as vital community hubs.

"This potential has been dormant for too long," the Pope writes, "and now it must be rethought and put at the service of the people of God."

Breaking down barriers: Building bridges instead of walls

The document continues: "In this vision, there is no longer an isolated center and a fragmented periphery, but a dynamic view that seeks not walls, but bridges.

The Diocese of Rome will be seen as one central entity expanding outward through the four cardinal directions." The removal of the central sector’s boundaries, the Pope clarifies, "does not mean closing it off, but opening it up."

The goal is to encourage "greater collaboration and unity of purpose within the Episcopal Council, particularly in such a key area of the city."

The hope, he added, is to overcome the "bipolar tension" that has developed over time between the social and ecclesial perceptions of the historic center and the periphery.

Adjusting pastoral rhythms to the faithful's needs

The Motu proprio is inspired by the four principles of the Church’s Social Doctrine, outlined in Evangelii Gaudium, which Pope Francis has reiterated in various contexts, including his recent apostolic visits to Luxembourg and Belgium.

"If pastors don’t recognize that the changes in our times also require adjustments in sacramental and pastoral rhythms, the risk is sterility," warned the Pope.

He stressed the importance of considering the rhythms of the People of God within specific parishes and adjusting schedules to better suit the lives of families.

Integrating the central sector into the others also means ensuring that these areas partake in the rich Christian heritage of Rome.

Practically, this, the Pope recognized, will allow meetings, celebrations, and sector gatherings to be held in historic spaces, bringing the deep roots of Roman Catholic identity to the forefront.

Beyond Numbers: The Depth of Spiritual Experience

As Pope Francis emphasized, "time is greater than space," meaning that the preparation for the Jubilee should not focus solely on the number of pilgrims but rather on nurturing a deeper sense of history, beauty, and unity.

The Pope urged that "the doors of the Jubilee, before being an opportunity to welcome pilgrims from around the world, should be a destination for pilgrimage by Romans themselves."

He offered examples of urban pilgrimages, such as the "Crown of Mary" or the "Seven Church Walk" following the path of St. Philip Neri, visits to the catacombs, the Verano Cemetery in November, Piazza di Spagna for the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, the Holy Cradle at Santa Maria Maggiore during Christmas, the Lenten Station Churches, the Holy Stairs, and Santa Croce in Gerusalemme during Holy Week, as well as the many Marian icons to be discovered in May and October.

"The more we care for the vulnerable, the more beautiful we become"

Pope Francis also reflected on the concept of beauty, asserting that "beauty will save the world only if the Church is able to save beauty," and warned against the ideological manipulation of beauty in the name of false progress or its reduction to a consumer good.

Returning to a maternal metaphor, the Pope said that the entire city of Rome, not just its historic center, is a manifestation of the Church's maternal care.

"Vulnerability is another expression of beauty that demands our attention," he wrote. "The more we care for the vulnerable, the more beautiful we become."

The Holy Father took the opportunity to thank the many volunteers and workers who, with true evangelical spirit, have made Rome a city responsive to the needs of the less fortunate, especially in the historic center.

He praised the various organizations and confraternities dedicated to serving the most vulnerable, encouraging the diocese to "recognize, expand, and support" their efforts.

"Fiefdoms" in the Church are a sin against communion

Finally, the Pope addressed the issue of divisions within the Church, stating that "today, it makes no sense to multiply affiliations to subcultures that, instead of strengthening diocesan unity, often foster conflict."

He insisted, "There can be no fiefdoms in the ecclesial division of territories."

Reducing parishes to isolated microcosms or allowing communities to act as separate subcultures is, in his view, a sin against ecclesial communion. This also applies to ecclesial movements that expend their energy emphasizing differences rather than fostering diocesan unity.

Rome, he stressed, is "one great house where all—Romans and non-Romans—should feel 'at home,' welcomed as pilgrims."

The Bishop of Rome closed by urging that the "synodal dynamism" of the Church be embraced and fostered within the diocese, promoting a spirit of unity and rejecting the elitist and selfish urge to "build walls of separation and conflict."

Instead, Pope Francis suggested, "our diocese must throw open bridges" to strengthen ecclesial communion, so that all, individually and collectively, belong solely to Christ and His Church.