Pope: Vatican Gendarmes serve 'like angels watching over us'

Pope Francis presides at Mass on the feast of St. Michael the Archangel, the patron saint of the Vatican Gendarmerie Corps, and invites the Vatican police force to always demonstrate God's tenderness even as they perform their duties.

By Edoardo Giribaldi

The Vatican Gendarmerie Corps follows in the footsteps of Saint Michael, "like angels who guard and are in service," according to Pope Francis.

In his homily at Mass on Saturday evening, the Pope commended the work of the Vatican police force for the annual celebration near the feast of their patron saint, Michael the Archangel, which occurred on September 29.

Inclement weather forced the liturgy to be moved from the traditional location, the Grotta di Lourdes in the Vatican Gardens, to the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter's Basilica.

'We are not alone in the fight against evil'

Pope Francis began his homily by framing the reality of the struggle that, as Christians, plays out "in our hearts, in our lives, in our families, in our people. In our Church."

Without the struggle, he said, "we will be defeated," adding that the task of policing the Vatican has been entrusted "to angels."

“The devil always seeks to destroy man, presenting things as if they were good, but his intention is destruction. Fortunately, we are certain that we are not alone in this fight because the Lord has entrusted the Archangels with the task of defending us.”

Reflecting of God's tenderness

The Pope thanked the Gendarmes for their work, and recalled how each of us has an angel by our side, "who never leaves us alone and helps us not to lose our way."

These guardian angels, he added, never leave the Gendarmes alone, whose "precious work" represents "above all an invaluable service to the Church."

The Gendarmerie Corps bears the task of welcoming pilgrims into the Vatican and its extraterritorial zones. "Very often you are the first and sometimes the only face they meet," noted Pope Francis.

Patience of families

The Pope extended his gratitude to the families of the Gendarmes, saying their work "is not possible" without the "patience" and "understanding" of their loved ones.

He also apologized "for all the hours" that husbands, fathers, sons, or brothers cannot spend at home "because they are on duty."

"Truly, forgive us," he said. "I know it is not easy, and for this reason, I entrust your families and all your loved ones to the protection of the Blessed Virgin, Queen of Families, and to Saint Michael the Archangel, so that man does not divide what God has united."

Unity is above conflict

Pope Francis concluded his homily by focusing on the readings of today’s liturgy, urging those present to "always" seek unity.

“Remember that unity is above conflict, always. Unity is above conflict.”

The Pope then renewed his thanks by praying that the Lord may grant the Vatican Gendarmerie "wisdom and patience," all without losing their "sense of humor."