Pope: Always engage in dialogue in the family despite misunderstandings
By Vatican News
Pope Francis on Friday found a moment in the Synod Hall to record a short 28-second video, reaffirming a value that is central to his pontificate: the importance of dialogue as an essential element of a healthy family life.
Dialogue, even amid disagreements
“They ask me to speak about synodality in the family,” says Pope Francis, continuing: “I can only think that, in the family, there must be dialogue. Sometimes with a bit of conflict, but always dialogue. Always.”
The alternative is grim - relationships within the home, when not nurtured by constant conversation, deteriorate to the point of collapse, he says.
The Pope doesn't mince his words: “A family that doesn’t dialogue is a dead family.” Synodal style, rooted in listening and dialogue, is a fully familial way of living.
Thank you for reading our article. You can keep up-to-date by subscribing to our daily newsletter. Just click here