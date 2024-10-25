Search

File photo of Pope Francis during an audience
Pope: Always engage in dialogue in the family despite misunderstandings

In a brief video message, Pope Francis emphasizes synodality within the family, stating, "A family that doesn’t dialogue is a dead family."

Pope Francis on Friday found a moment in the Synod Hall to record a short 28-second video, reaffirming a value that is central to his pontificate: the importance of dialogue as an essential element of a healthy family life.

Dialogue, even amid disagreements

“They ask me to speak about synodality in the family,” says Pope Francis, continuing: “I can only think that, in the family, there must be dialogue. Sometimes with a bit of conflict, but always dialogue. Always.”

The alternative is grim - relationships within the home, when not nurtured by constant conversation, deteriorate to the point of collapse, he says.

The Pope doesn't mince his words: “A family that doesn’t dialogue is a dead family.” Synodal style, rooted in listening and dialogue, is a fully familial way of living.

25 October 2024, 19:07

