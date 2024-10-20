Pope appeals for protection of Yanomami people’s rights in Amazon rainforest

Pope Francis urges the political and civil authorities of countries in the Amazonia to safeguard the fundamental rights of the indigenous Yanomami people, who live on the border between Venezuela and Brazil.

By Devin Watkins

“I appeal to political and civil authorities to ensure the protection of the [Yanomami] people and their fundamental rights, and to prevent any form of exploitation of their dignity and their territories.”

Pope Francis made that appeal on Sunday as he concluded Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

He noted that St. Giuseppe Allamano, whom he canonized at the Mass, reminds Christians of our duty to care for people who are fragile or vulnerable.

The Yanomami are a group of around 35,000 indigenous people who live in 200-250 villages in the Amazonia region that lies between Venezuela and Brazil.

According to rights groups, illegal gold mining often takes place on Yanomami lands, causing social and environmental issues, including mercury poisoning in several communities.

For all peoples suffering because of war

At the Mass, Pope Francis also renewed his invitation for Christians to pray for peace for people suffering because of war and conflict.

“Let us continue to pray for the people suffering due to war: martyred Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, martyred Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar, and all others. And let us invoke for all the gift of peace,” he said.

In his appeals, the Holy Father recalled the celebration of World Mission Sunday and its theme: “Go and invite everyone to the banquet.”

He said every Christian is called to take part in the universal mission of proclaiming the Gospel, so that all may come to the “joyful encounter with the Lord.”

“Let us support—with our prayers and assistance—all missionaries who endure great sacrifice to bring the radiant message of the Gospel to every part of the earth.”