POPE

Pope at Angelus: Turn to Jesus with faith and hope

During his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis insists that Christ's merciful love can transform our lives, offer us direction, and make us happy.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

Faith and trusting in the Lord has the power to save us all...

Pope Francis offered this reassurance during his 27 October Sunday Angelus in St. Peter's Square, as he recounted the day's Gospel according to St. Mark, which tells of Jesus healing Bartimaeus, a blind man.

Jesus hears him, sees him, and eventually, heals him, as He recognizes the man's immense faith and willingness to leave anything he had behind to approach the Lord.

With this in mind, the Pope called on those gathered to join him in considering three aspects of their encounter: the cry, the faith, the journey.

Crying out

Firstly, the Pope observed that Bartimaeus' cry is not just a plea for help, but rather an affirmation of himself.

As the blind man says, "I exist, look at me. I cannot see, Jesus. Do you see me?" the Pope noted that Jesus certainly did 'see' him.

Not only does Jesus "see" the begging man, but He "listens to him with both the ears of His body and those of His heart."

Faith's power to save us

The Pope then turned to the second point, faith, recalling how Jesus had told Bartimaeus, "Go, your faith has saved you.”

"Bartimaeus," Pope Francis pointed out, "sees because he believes," as he insisted that "Christ is the light of his eyes."

Pope Francis asked, "How do I see a beggar? Do I ignore him? Do I look upon him as Jesus does?""

Offers us direction

Finally, the Pope turned to the third point of journey, acknowledging that, once healed, Bartimaeus “followed Jesus along the road.”

"But each one of us is Bartimeaus," Pope Francis siad, "blind inside, who follow Jesus once we draw near to Him."

More than that, the Pope said, "When you draw near to a poor person and make them feel close to you, it is Jesus who approaches you in the person of that poor man or woman... The one who receives the most from almsgiving is the giver, because he allows himself to be looked upon by the eyes of the Lord."

Pope Francis concluded his reflection with a prayer to Mary, "the dawn of our salvation ... to guard our journey in the light of Christ."

Vatican News staff reporters contributed to this report.

Topics
27 October 2024, 12:45

The Angelus is a special prayer recited by Catholics three times a day, at 6am, noon, and 6pm and is accompanied by the ringing of the Angelus bell. The name comes from the Latin word for Angel and the prayer itself reminds us of how Jesus Christ assumed our human nature through the Mystery of the Incarnation.
The Pope recites the Angelus prayer in St Peter’s Square every Sunday at midday.
He also gives a brief reflection on the Gospel of the day and often comments on some issue of international concern. The Pope’s words are broadcast all over the world on radio and television and widely shared on social media.
From Easter to Pentecost the Regina Coeli is prayed instead of the Angelus. This prayer commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and, like the Angelus, concludes with the recitation of the Gloria three times.

Pray with the Pope

Angelus

Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria...

Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria...

Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria...

Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.

Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut qui, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. Per eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.

Amen.

Gloria Patri... (ter)
Requiem aeternam...

Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis

Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu tuo.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.

Amen.

The Angelus Prayer

The Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary.
And she conceived of the Holy Spirit.
Hail Mary, etc...

Behold the handmaid of the Lord.
Be it done unto me according to Your Word.
Hail Mary, etc...

And the Word was made Flesh.
And dwelt among us.
Hail Mary, etc...

Pray for us, O Holy Mother of God.
That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.

Let us pray:
Pour forth, we beseech You, O Lord,
Your Grace into our hearts;
that as we have known the incarnation of Christ,
Your Son by the message of an angel,
so by His Passion and Cross
we may be brought to the glory of His Resurrection.
Through the same Christ, Our Lord.

Amen.

Glory be, etc… (3 times)
Eternal rest…

Apostolic Blessing

The Lord be with you.
And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.
Who has made Heaven and Earth.
May Almighty God bless you.
In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

Amen.