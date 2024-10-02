Pope calls for humble and synodal church, led by the Holy Spirit

Pope Francis, at the opening of the second session of the 16th General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, emphasises the need for a humble and synodal Church guided by the Holy Spirit to fulfill its mission of peace and forgiveness in the world.

By Vatican News

In his address at the opening of the second session of the 16th Ordinary Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis reflected on the journey of the Church since the Synod's inception in 2021.

A constant journey

He began by reminding the participants that the Church is constantly on a journey, one that mirrors the mission God has set before His people since the time of the apostles, stressing that the mission of the Church is to bring peace through the proclamation of Jesus Christ.

Reflecting on the role of the Holy Spirit, the Pope recalled that "the Holy Spirit bends the stubborn heart and will, melts the frozen, warms the chill, and guides the steps that go astray." He emphasised that the Spirit is ever-present, especially in moments of sorrow and despair when humanity is faced with the temptations of hopelessness and division. “The Holy Spirit wipes away our tears and comforts us because he communicates God’s gift of hope," the Holy Father added.



Pope Francis then went on to speak of the humility required to recognise our own need for forgiveness. He referenced the Penitential Vigil that took place Tuesday night, where those gathered experienced the grace of reconciliation. "We put aside our pride and presumption, imagining that we are better than others. Have we in fact become more humble?" he asked.

The transformative power of the Holy Spirit

The Pope then described the transformative power of the Holy Spirit as a fire that kindles love and exultation within us, a love so strong that it would embrace all of humanity without discrimination. "This is because God always embraces everyone," the Pope said, before reminding the Church of the need for constant forgiveness. He urged participants to mirror God’s infinite mercy, inviting them to "always forgive others, since readiness to do so is born of our own experience of having been forgiven."

Speaking then of the synodal process, Pope Francis said that it is not just a momentary event but a continuous journey, one in which the Church learns to better understand herself and discern the most effective ways to carry out her mission. He described the synodal Assembly as a "plural subject," where bishops, laypeople, priests, and consecrated men and women work together in service to God’s mercy.

The importance of a lay participation

Highlighting the significance of lay participation in the synodal process, Pope Francis explained that the presence of lay members in the Assembly does not diminish the authority of bishops. Rather, it strengthens the Church’s relational nature, emphasising the need for collaboration. “No one is saved alone,” the Pope stressed.

Pope Francis also invoked the wisdom of Saint Paul VI, who instituted the Synod of Bishops in 1965. He described the Synod as a process of continual learning, a reflection of the Church’s mission to be renewed by the Holy Spirit and to journey toward the fulfilment of God’s plan. "The synodal process is also a learning process, in the course of which the Church comes to know herself better," the Holy Father explained.

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis called for all participants to remain open to the action of the Holy Spirit, who he described as the Church’s “sure guide and comforter.”

“We are making this journey together,” the Pope concluded, “with hope, humility, and trust in the Lord.”