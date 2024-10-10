Search

Pope encourages Austrian skiers to cultivate the core values of sports

Meeting a delegation of the Austrian Ski Association, Pope Francis reminds them that the core values of sports contribute to a building a more fraternal world.

Pope Francis on Thursday welcomed to the Vatican 103 members of the Austrian Ski Association (Österreichische Skiverband - ÖSV) on the occasion of the opening of the Alpine Ski World Cup 2024-2025 on 26 October in Sölden, Austria.

The association was founded in 1905 and is currently based Innsbruck.

Sports can contribute to promote fraternity

Greeting the delegation in the Consistory Hall, Pope Francis encouraged the association to always cultivate the values inherent in sports, such as perseverance, sincerity, friendship, and solidarity.

In this way, he said “you contribute to a more fraternal world and, in the midst of the wonders of nature in your country, sing the hymn of praise to the Creator.”

10 October 2024, 11:00

