Pope to Rome Diocese: ‘Heal the city’s wounds, strengthen solidarity’

Pope Francis addresses the faithful of the Diocese of Rome during an assembly at the Basilica of St. John Lateran titled "Mending the Tear, Beyond Inequalities."

In the presence of civil and parish authorities of the Diocese of Rome, Pope Francis issued an invitation to the community on Friday evening to come together to mend the tears in the fabric of Roman society.

The assembly began with an invocation to the Holy Spirit, followed by an introduction from Cardinal-elect Baldassarre Reina, the Pope’s vicar for the Diocese of Rome. The refrain, “Make us one,” echoed throughout the basilica, symbolizing both the culmination of a long journey that began in the city’s outskirts and the start of a new phase - one that intends "to move the Church beyond inertia and toward healing the many divisions within the city‘s society."

Religious authorities, political and civil society leaders

Attending the event were key political figures, including Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the Prefect and Police Commissioner as well as Andrea Riccardi from the Community of Sant’Egidio and sociologist Giuseppe De Rita, who had participated in a conference on the "ills of Rome" 50 years ago.

The presence of ecumenical representatives, seated in the front row, signaled the shared aspirations for justice and fraternity across Churches. Among the guests were Monsignor Khajag Barsamian of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Ian Ernest, Director of the Anglican Centre in Rome, as well as leaders from the Orthodox Church, including Metropolitan Polycarpos, Father Militaru of the Romanian Orthodox Diocese in Italy, and Archimandrite Symeon Katsinas of the Greek Orthodox Church.

The Islamic community was also represented by Rami Alkabalan from the Patriarchate of Antioch for Syriac Catholics, and Abdellah Redouane from the Islamic Cultural Centre of Italy and the Great Mosque of Rome.

The Liturgy of the Word in Saint John Lateran

Testimonies

The Liturgy of the Word began with readings from the Prophet Isaiah and Psalm 34, invoking God’s closeness to the brokenhearted and those in need.

This was followed by a reading from the Gospel of Luke proclaiming the "year of the Lord’s favor." After the readings, Pope Francis listened to testimonies from a high school student, Daniele Leppe, a lawyer and volunteer in Rome’s peripheral neighbourhoods, and from journalist Marco Damilano.

"A divided city cannot stand," remarked Damilano, summarizing the gravity of Rome's social challenges.

Giustino Trincia, Director of Caritas Rome, then presented a report summarizing the diocesan journey leading up to this assembly. Handing it to the city's authorities he said "This is not a light responsibility."

Pope Francis responded to the testimonies he had just heard by calling on the community to bring the Good News to the poor, to mend the tears in the social fabric, and to sow seeds of hope.

Cardinal-elect Baldassarre Reina

The poor are the flesh of Christ

Reflecting on the many deep wounds that continue to afflict the city of Rome, Pope Francis expressed his pain in the form of a question meant to challenge everyone:

Knowing that there are people living on the streets, young people who cannot find work or housing, the sick and elderly who lack access to care, youths falling into addiction and other ‘modern’ dependencies, individuals marked by mental anguish living in abandonment or despair - this cannot simply be a statistic. These are the faces and stories of our brothers and sisters, and they must touch us and challenge us: what can we do? Do we see in the stories of these wounded people the face of the suffering Christ? Do we feel the problem enough to take responsibility for it? What can we do together?

Poverty, an ecclesial urgency

Pope Francis placed the issue of poverty at the centre of his message, reminding the faithful that “the poor are the flesh of Christ,” and Jesus does not offer “a magical solution.” What is required, the Pope noted, is simply to bring the Gospel message. “The poor,” he stressed, “cannot be reduced to numbers, problems, or, worse still, something to be discarded.” Grateful for the often-hidden work of those who serve the most vulnerable, Pope Francis reminded the assembly:

We must feel the issue of poverty as an ecclesial urgency, one that becomes a commitment and responsibility for everyone, always. [...] Let us be present with the poor and become a sign of God’s tenderness for them!

Be daring in charity

The Pope urged the faithful not to remain passive in the face of Rome’s many contradictions. He called for proactive engagement, encouraging the faithful to establish an ongoing dialogue with institutions and associations, daring in charity and overcoming “the virus of indifference” with “the patience of dialogue, without prejudice.”

It would be wonderful if this evening’s gathering resulted in some concrete, measurable commitments, directed at common efforts to help us overcome inequalities. But for now, I ask you this: give greater value, in your ordinary pastoral care and catechesis, to the social teachings of the Church. It is essential to form consciences in the Church’s social doctrine so that the Gospel may be translated into today’s varied situations and make us witnesses of justice, peace, and fraternity.

Bring concrete works of hope to life

With the upcoming Jubilee on the horizon, the Pope urged the faithful not to yield to resignation. He recalled figures like Don Luigi Di Liegro, who sowed the first seeds of active volunteer work in Rome, along with the many laypeople who have followed in his footsteps.

“We just have to believe in it,” Pope Francis said, quoting the poet Peguy, who described hope as a little girl: “This little girl, nothing at all. She alone, carrying the others, who will cross worlds.“

I make a strong appeal to all of you to carry out concrete works of hope. The multiplicity of social problems we have examined and presented this evening may seem overwhelming, to the point where we might say, ‘There is nothing we can do.’

The Assembly in the Basilica of St John Lateran