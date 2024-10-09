Pope at Audience: Holy Spirit expands and unites the Church

Pope Francis highlights the Holy Spirit's role in expanding the Church's mission to all peoples while fostering unity from within.

By Francesca Merlo

Addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter's Square for his General Audience on October 9th, Pope Francis reflected on the profound role of the Holy Spirit in the life of the Church, turning to reflect on passages from the Acts of the Apostles. In his catechesis, the Holy Father highlighted two primary movements of the Spirit: His power to expand the Church’s reach to all peoples, and His ability to consolidate unity within the Church itself.

Pope Francis began by recounting the Pentecost event, describing how “they were all filled with the Holy Spirit”, which enabled the Apostles to speak in various languages and proclaim Jesus Christ to the crowds. This miraculous sign, he noted, was not just a display of divine power, but a clear message that the Church's mission is universal. Pope Francis explained that “The Holy Spirit is He who ensures the universality and the unity of the Church".

The Conversion of Cornelius

The Pope then pointed to two key examples from the Acts of the Apostles to highlight how the Spirit "fosters universality". The first was the conversion of Cornelius, which marked a pivotal moment when “the Apostles expanded their horizon” and broke down barriers between Jews and pagans. This, he said, was like a “second Pentecost”, showing that the Spirit's work is ongoing, constantly pushing the Church to embrace new peoples.

Pope Francis also mentioned St Paul’s missionary journey, when the Apostle was initially “forbidden by the Holy Spirit” to preach in Asia Minor and later redirected in a vision to Macedonia. This episode illustrates that the Spirit not only promotes ethnic expansion but also “geographical expansion,” said the Pope, guiding the Church to proclaim the Gospel in new lands.

The Council of Jerusalem

The second movement of the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis continued, is His work in creating and safeguarding unity. He pointed to the Council of Jerusalem, where the Apostles and early Christians debated whether Gentile converts should follow the Mosaic Law. The solution, announced with the words, “It has seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us”, was the result of dialogue, prayer, and discernment, said the Pope. In light of this, Pope Francis noted, the Spirit “does not always create unity suddenly, with miraculous and decisive actions,” but often works in “a discreet manner,” respecting human processes and differences, “in a synodal manner.”

The Holy Spirit is like the soul of the Church

The Holy Father then recalled the words of St Augustine, who compared the Holy Spirit to the soul of the Church, saying, "how the soul is of the body of man, so the Holy Spirit is of the body of Christ, which is the Church.” This, Pope Francis explained, underscores that the Spirit does not create unity externally or by command. Rather, “He Himself is the bond of unity” within the Church.

Bringing his catechesis to a close, Pope Francis invited the faithful to apply this lesson in their personal lives, noting that “Christian unity is built not by waiting for others to reach us where we are, but by moving together towards Christ.” This applies not only to the Church as a whole but also to everyday relationships, within marriages, families, and communities.

Finally, Pope Francis asked the faithful gathered to pray for the Holy Spirit's help in becoming “instruments of unity and peace,” both within the Church and in the world.