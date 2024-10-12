Pope: 'Aparecida’s message is about harmony'

Pope Francis sends a video message to the people of Brazil on the occasion feast of Our Lady of Aparecida, and encourages them to heed the Virgin's message of harmony with humanity and creation.

By Lisa Zengarini

12 October marks the feast day of Our Lady of Aparecida, the patron saint of Brazil.

To mark the occasion, Pope Francis has greeted the Brazilian people with a video message sending his blessings.

"On the day of Our Lady of Aparecida, I wish to greet you and be close to you”, he said.

Go forward with the Virgin's message of harmony

In the brief message, recorded by Brazilian Cardinal elect Jaime Spengler of Porto Alegre, the Pope encouraged the faithful “to go forward” with the Virgin’s message which, he said, “is all about harmony: harmony among all Christians, harmony with all of humanity, and harmony with the climate.” “We must take care of each other and take care of the climate,” he added.

Concluding the message, Pope Francis asked for Our Lady of Aparecida to bless them.

May she help you move forward and make you very joyful, for she is the Virgin of joy,” he said

Pope Francis and Aparecida

Pope Francis has visited the Marian shrine of Aparecida several times, the last of which was in July 2013, after his election, during World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro.

After praying at the feet of the Madonna, he said “I had the joy and the grace of entrusting my pontificate to her."