Meet Cardinal-elect George Jacob Koovakad

In a wide-ranging interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal-elect George Jacob Koovakad, Organizer of Papal Journeys, speaks about his faith as 'a family treasure', upbringing, and priorities, while noting he likes 'to view the Papal Visits as pilgrimages of the Successor of Peter.'

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

'I come from this vibrant community where the faith is passed down through generations as a family treasure...'

In a wide-ranging interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal-elect George J. Koovakad, known for his constantly being at the Pope's side as his Organizer of Papal Journeys, shared this poignant detail as he discussed his faith and vocation, whose roots were planted during his childhood and youth in India.

Moreover, the future Cardinal, who credits his diplomatic service in the Church as having offered him unique insight, explained what he believes are the most important priorities of the Church at this time. He also describes, after having traveled with Pope Francis globally in these years afflicted by war, what he believes are the most important tools to achieve peace.

Born in Chethipuzha, India, on August 11, 1973, the future Cardinal was ordained a priest in 2004 in Changanacherry. He entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See and worked in the nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, and Costa Rica.

After having celebrated Sunday Mass in a parish during a short visit to Spain, Cardinal-designate Koovakad had learned of his appointment through friends in the Vatican who informed him that the Pope had chosen him to be one of the future prelates to become Cardinal at the 7 December 2024 Consistory in the Vatican.

People often see you traveling with the Pope, but not much is known about you personally. Could you share a little about where you come from and your journey to becoming a Catholic priest?



I am from Kerala, India, and belong to the Syro-Malabar Church, an Eastern Church in full communion with the Catholic Church. Saint Thomas the Apostle brought us the faith in the first century. So, I come from this vibrant community where the faith is passed down through generations as a family treasure. I was brought up in an atmosphere where attending daily Holy Mass was encouraged, and I never missed daily evening prayer with my family members. It was this life of faith in my family that helped me discover my vocation to the priesthood. Besides my grandparents and parents, I am also indebted to my uncle who is a religious priest.

Is there an experience from your past that has proven useful to you in this role?

As a university student, I was one of the leaders of a Catholic Association and I remember the organization of work camps for university students in distant places during the vacation. That was a prelude to my current service. My formation in the diplomatic service of the Church has been invaluable. My former Archbishop, Mar Joseph Powathil, instilled in me a deep love for the Church. I also entered the seminary with a desire to help the poor, in whom we encounter the privileged presence of Jesus Christ. Pope Francis’ love for the poor and marginalized has always resonated with me, and we share this common outlook.

How do you foresee this nomination impacting you and your work going forward?



Of course, this will bring additional responsibilities. Trusting in the Lord, who has counted me faithful by calling me to ministry, I believe I can do all things through Him who strengthens me, even in my weaknesses. I think of these verses from Timothy and Philippians. In my role of serving the Successor of Peter by organizing Apostolic Journeys, this nomination will give me more authority in dealing with high-ranking ecclesiastical and civil authorities.

What are the challenges and the joys of your assignment as the organizer of Apostolic Journeys?



As a Christian, my joy knows no bounds, and it is this joy that helps me overcome any difficulties that arise. Personally, I like to view the Papal Visits as pilgrimages of the Successor of Peter. Seen in this way, the great responsibilities are managed through prayer, and close and harmonious cooperation with all the individuals involved.

Based on your experience traveling with the Pope around the world, what do you see as the Church’s priorities today, and what are her greatest challenges?



Instead of resting on past achievements, the Church must announce the Good News of salvation. As the Holy Father constantly reminds us, the Church must go beyond her own boundaries and reach out to those in need, relying on the strength of the One who became weak so that we might be strong. The greatest challenges are twofold. First, we must recognize the presence of Jesus in our fellow beings and serve them. Second, we are to acknowledge that God has confided a precious responsibility to each one of us for the stewardship of the physical universe and to take care of our common home.

In his journeys, Pope Francis always emphasizes the need for peace. What do you see as essential for achieving peace in this war-afflicted world?



Pope Francis invites all to promote a culture of care by becoming champions of fraternity. In this sense, in today's war-torn world, and to have a peaceful future, dialogue and friendship are fundamental. Therefore, even when faced with the temptation to despair, Christians must remain people of hope.

As a member of the College of Cardinals, you will represent India, a large country with a small but fervent Catholic community. What can the Church in India contribute to the universal Church?

India has much to offer the world, and in particular, the country’s tradition of tolerance has historically been a model for the world. Moreover, what is also useful to note is that Indian culture is essentially spiritual, and conveys the conviction that peace is possible in all walks of life, as long as there is mutual respect and courageous dialogue.

Of all the trips you’ve taken with the Pope, is there one that stands out most in your memory?

Each Papal Visit is unique in its own way. What strikes me most is the Holy Father’s charisma, which deeply moves the people around him. He draws energy from being among the little and the lowly. Whenever he visits different places, it is not the crowds that capture his attention but rather the weak and vulnerable. A poor person in a wheelchair or a stranded child are the ones who catch his eye. In the same way, the Holy Father’s gaze, so attuned to the poor and the weak, somehow found me too! Also, the Holy Father is very down to earth. He often jokes and is comfortable with those around him. The Holy Father’s warmth and humility are always evident, and he encourages us to be the same.

Is there anything else you would like to add?



“To spread the fragrance of Christ’s love” from St. Paul's letter to the Corinthians is my chosen motto. Whatever we radiate should flow from Jesus. We are called to spread the fragrance of the love of the Good Shepherd, who knows each of His sheep by name. In Him, fully human and fully divine, we are united with God. He carries the scent of both divinity and humanity. Therefore, like we hear in John's Gospel, we are to bear the sweet aroma of His presence, becoming His faithful witnesses in order that the world might believe.