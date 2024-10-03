Maronite bishops express sorrow for mass displacement in Lebanon

A man sits in a make-shift shelter after being displaced from his home in Lebanon

With the recent escalation of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Maronite bishops discuss how the violence has led to thousands being forced to leave their homes.

By Kielce Gussie

The Maronite bishops have expressed their “sorrow in the face of the horror of the disaster” in Lebanon following Israel’s recent attacks on the country, which have caused “destruction that often impacts innocent civilians.”

The Maronite Church is in union with the Roman Catholic Church in Rome and is in communication with the Pope.

Maronite bishops monthly assembly meeting

At their monthly assembly, the bishops asked God for mercy for those killed and comfort for their families. They also appealed to the international community to “take responsibility by working for an immediate ceasefire.” The meeting stressed the need for the Lebanese Parliament to “do its duty” to lay the groundwork for a new president.



Conflict in the Middle East



The conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah goes back nearly half a century. But over the weekend, it escalated as Israel launched a ground invasion in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah responded by firing rockets at an airbase in Israel.

Thousands displaced from their homes



In their meeting, the Maronite bishops expressed support for the Lebanese people who have offered assistance to the thousands who have had to flee their homes following the recent bombings.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs about 900,000 people have been uprooted and forced to flee their homes as more than 20 towns in southern Lebanon were evacuated.



Calls for peace from Rome



During his most recent visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, the Pope spoke about the recent attacks in Lebanon. He stressed the need to release hostages and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered. Pope Francis called Lebanon a message that is currently “being torn apart.” He underlined the war’s “devastating effects on the population,” where “too many people continue to die day after day.”

On October 20, Pope Francis will celebrate the canonization Mass for 11 men martyred for the faith in 1860. The Maronite bishops described this event as a “sign of hope in these difficult circumstances.”