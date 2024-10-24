‘Dilexit nos’: The experience of a loving heart

In the first footnote of the encyclical ‘Dilexit nos,’ Pope Francis reveals he drew inspiration for the first chapter from his fellow Argentine Jesuit Fr. Diego Fares, who before his death in 2022 always emphasized the centrality of the ‘heart’ in the thought and work of the Pope.

By Alessandro Gisotti

"Many of the reflections in this first chapter were inspired by the unpublished writings of the late Father Diego Fares, S.J. May the Lord grant him eternal rest."

Over the past few years, we have learned to recognize how important footnotes can be in Pope Francis’ magisterial documents, and this is certainly the case in his new encyclical Dilexit nos, published on Thursday.

In the first footnote, the Pope confides that the inspiration for the introductory pages—which set the direction for the entire document—came from his Jesuit friend and disciple, Fr. Diego Fares, who passed away at the age of 66 in 2022. Read the full text here.

This reporter had the privilege of knowing Fr. Diego during his years as a journalist for La Civiltà Cattolica and interviewing him many times about the spirituality, roots, and vision of Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Reflecting on those conversations, it becomes evident how often Fr. Fares referred to the word "heart" when speaking of his spiritual director, who became the Archbishop of Buenos Aires and later the Bishop of Rome.

These references help us understand that Pope Francis’s fourth Encyclical is not the result of theoretical study, but of his lived experience.

“If Pope Francis manages to reform the Curia and the Church,” Fr. Fares pointed out while reflecting on the value of the Spiritual Exercises at the Jesuit Colegio Maximo in Buenos Aires, “I think it will be a reform that comes from within, from the heart. It will not be a reform of purely external changes.”

The heart is the soul of the Ignatian Exercises, which in turn are at the core of a true inner reform that goes beyond the superficial. Indeed, the experience of the Synod on Synodality, now in its final stages, was preceded by a retreat, an exercise of heartfelt listening to the Holy Spirit.

For Fr. Fares, the heart is also central to the Pope's thinking on education, a concept much broader and deeper than mere instruction.

“It’s true,” observed Fr. Fares, “that he [Pope Francis] is a great educator, a formator, as we say. Someone who sees education as a whole, as education of the heart.”

He said the Pope believes that"educating the heart can only be done by a father or a mother. The heart always has the last word."

Fr. Fares noted how “behind the pedagogical principles of Amoris laetitia there is a radical ‘yes’ and ‘no.’ The ‘yes’ is a strong affirmation of the joy of love. Joy enlarges the heart of the family.”

Particularly striking is what the late Argentine Jesuit highlighted about the characteristics that the Pope considers fundamental in a bishop.

For Pope Francis, the exemplary model of a pastor is St. Joseph, who "watches over" the Child and the Mother.

“Supervision,” Fr. Fares explained, “refers more to the care of doctrine and morals, while ‘watching over’ refers more to ensuring that there is salt and light in hearts.”

“Supervision and vigilance speak of a necessary control,” he said. “Watching over, however, speaks of hope, the hope of the merciful Father who watches over the process in the hearts of His children.”

Mercy and hope are the two central themes of Pope Francis’s Jubilees: the special one of 2016 and the imminent jubilee of 2025.

As Dilexit nos now reminds us, mercy and hope are not distinct dimensions in the Heart of Jesus but an undivided expression of an infinite love that embraces all humanity.