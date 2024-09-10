Pope to Timor-Leste religious and catechists: You are the fragrance of Christ

Addressing clergy, consecrated persons, seminarians and catechists at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Dili, Pope Francis urges them to preserve and spread the fragrance of the Gospel in Timor-Leste.

By Lisa Zengarini

It is precisely because Timor-Leste “is at the edge” of the world, that it is “at the centre of the Gospel!”

Pope Francis began his address to the East Timorese clergy, religious, and catechists by remarking that, despite its marginal position in the world, Timor-Leste is central to the Gospel, which often focuses on people on the margins.

At the ends of the earth, at the center of the Gospel

“We know, that in the heart of Christ the ‘existential peripheries’ are the centre,“ he said, taking his cue from the introductory remarks of Bishop Norberto do Amaral of Maliana, the President of the Timorese Bishops' Conference.



The Pope then reflected on their work and challenges as described to him a few minutes earlier by a religious sister, a priest and a catechist, who shared their testimonies. He did so by recounting the story of Mary of Bethany anointing Jesus’ feet with an expensive perfume, drawn from the Gospel of John.

This story, the Pope said, tells us that “the fragrance of Christ and his Gospel” is “a gift that we must preserve and are called to spread.”

Using the metaphor of sandalwood, native to the region, he urged the Timorese clergy, religious and catechists to return to the essence of their faith, recognizing that they are the “fragrance of Christ” in Timor-Leste.

“As Mary of Bethany … we, too, must cherish the love with which the Lord has anointed us, so that it does not fade and lose its fragrance.”

Preserving the fragrance of the Gospel and purifying culture

The Holy Father also reminded them that this fragrance is not for their personal use but “for anointing the feet of Christ, proclaiming the Gospel and serving the poor,” and called on them to be vigilant against “lukewarm spiritual mediocrity”, that is “always lurking”.

He further stressed the need for continuous growth in knowledge of Christian doctrine and faith so as to help “purify” their culture “from “archaic and sometimes superstitious practices and traditions” that may conflict with Christian teachings.

On the other hand, the Pope encouraged them to value some “beautiful “ aspects of their culture, such as the belief in the resurrection and respect for the souls of the dead.



“Each culture and social group needs purification and growth” (EG, 69)”

Spreading the Gospel

Pope Francis went on to encourage the clergy and church workers in Timor-Leste to “spread the fragrance” of the Gospel, with zeal and courage, and to embrace a dynamic, missionary spirit. He used the image of Mary breaking the alabaster jar to anoint Jesus and that of a “Church on the move” mentioned by Sister Rosa in her testimony. “Evangelization, “he said “occurs when we have the courage to ‘break’ the jar containing the fragrance, breaking the ‘shell’ that often closes us” only to serve “our personal needs.”

The Pope therefore stressed the need for “a renewed impetus” toward evangelization in the country, “rooted in a long Christian history”, so that the Gospel’s fragrance may also foster reconciliation, peace, compassion, and justice after it has suffered years of war.

A renewed evangelizing "impetus” to combat violence and poverty

The fragrance of the Gospel, he insisted, is the fragrance of compassion, “which will help the poor get back on their feet”, and it must be spread to combat the social ills affecting East Timorese society, like violence, alcoholism, and disrespect for women.

“The Gospel of Jesus has the power generate a new society.”

To this end there, Timor-Leste needs “passionate, prepared and creative” clergy, consecrated persons and catechists.

Priests must be a sign of God’s mercy

Referring specifically to priests, Pope Francis urged them to remain humble and not to take advantage of their role for personal gain or social prestige: “You should always bless and console; always be a minister of compassion and a sign of God’s mercy, he said.

Pope Francis concluded his address the with the words of Father Sancho who in his testimony reminded the audience that “God knows how to take care of those He has called and sent on His mission”.

Pope's meeting with religious and catechists, Dili