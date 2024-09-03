Pope to Italian youths: “Never resign to war!”

Pope Francis sends a message to young people of the Italian Diocese of Amalfi-Cava de' Tirreni reflecting on how to be “instruments of peace” and urges them not to resign to war.

By Lisa Zengarini

“Never resign to the idea that war can solve problems and lead to peace”, because war is always “a shameful surrender to the forces of evil” and only brings “death and destruction”. Pope Francis offered this strong reminder in a message he sent on Tuesday to some 500 youths of the Italian Diocese of Amalfi-Cava de' Tirreni who have convened in the ancient city of Scala, in the Amalfi Coast, to share how to be “Instruments of peace” in today’s world.

Without peace there is no life

The event, entitled “On the way to Peace with the Blessed Gerardo Sasso di Scala” has been organized by the Diocese on the occasion of the feast day of Blessed Gerardo Sasso (1040 -1120), the founder of the Order of the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, to later become the Sovereign Military Order of the Knights of Malta, who was born there.



In his message, dated 30 August, Pope Francis commended the choice of the theme, emphasizing its relevance amidst global conflicts that cause widespread suffering and death. “Without peace,” he said “there is no life—only death and destruction.”

Fill your day with acts of peace

The Pope highlighted three key ways to become instruments of peace. He first encouraged the young people to fill their day with acts of peace, that is of kindness, service, and forgiveness, drawing inspiration from Blessed Gerardo Sasso, who established the first interreligious hospital in Jerusalem during a time of conflict.

“Following his example, you too can build bridges of friendship and mutual solidarity,” he said.

Prayer is a powerfull weapon

Pope Francis then urged the young people to pray with their heart for peace and invoke God with faith and trust reminding them of the power of prayer “When we feel powerless in the face of dramatic world scenarios, let us remember that "Nothing is impossible for God" (Lk 1:37),” he said . “We have a very effective weapon, which is prayer. Let us use it so that it may come soon.”

“Commit to a daily personal prayer for peace. Gather together to share moments of Eucharistic adoration before the Lord, the King of Peace.”

Be pilgrims of hope

Finally, Pope Francis urged the young people to live as pilgrims of hope. He encouraged them to continue dreaming of peace and fraternity, reflecting God’s desire for unity and happiness among His children and not to give in to the idea that war can bring peace. Remembering the victims of war which is "always a defeat", he insisted, they should instead work towards reconciliation and a peaceful future.

Pope Francis concluded his message by entrusting the youths to Mary, Queen of Peace.