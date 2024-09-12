Pope: Singapore is a shining light of what humanity can achieve

Addressing Singapore's authorities, civil society and members of the diplomatic corps, Pope Francis praises Singapore's growth, resilience, and commitment to social justice, urging continued efforts toward inclusivity, environmental sustainability, and the common good.

By Francesca Merlo

Addressing Authorities, Representatives of Civil Society, and members of the Diplomatic Corps at the National University of Singapore (NUS) , Pope Francis expressed his gratitude for the warm reception extended by the Singaporean authorities.

He then opened his reflections by highlighting Singapore's unique role in the world today as “a commercial crossroads of primary importance and a place where different peoples meet".

Growth and resilience

The Pope emphasised the city-state's transformation from its "humble origins" and commended its "unwavering commitment to carry out projects and initiatives" that have helped it develop. He noted that this progress was not achieved by chance, but through "rational decisions" and careful planning. Recalling, then, Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s first Prime Minister, the Pope noted his legacy, highlighting how his vision and leadership laid the foundation for the country’s rapid growth and transformation.

Seeking the common good

Pope Francis then went on to note that Singapore's dedication is not only to economic growth but also to social justice and the common good. He acknowledged the country's efforts in ensuring that all citizens benefit from progress, through policies that provide public housing, high-quality education, and an efficient healthcare system and he expressed his hope that these efforts will continue, “until all Singaporeans are able to benefit from them fully.”

However, the Pope also warned against the risk of placing "pragmatism or merit above all things," which, he said, may inadvertently lead to the exclusion of the marginalised. In this regard, he stressed, as he often does, the importance of remembering the poor and the elderly, and of protecting the dignity of migrant workers. "These migrants contribute a great deal to society and should be guaranteed a fair wage", he said.

Social harmony in the digital age

The Pope then took some time to underscore the importance of nurturing authentic human relationships, particularly in the digital age. He urged Singaporeans to use technological advancements to “promote understanding and solidarity” rather than to isolate individuals in a “false and intangible reality.”

He also emphasised Singapore's "harmonious" coexistence of various ethnicities, cultures, and religions. This inclusivity, said the Pope, is “facilitated by the impartiality of public authorities who engage in constructive dialogue with all,” ensuring that every individual can contribute to the common good. This mutual respect, dialogue, and cooperation, he continued, are essential in “avoiding conflict and chaos,” and in ensuring that development remains balanced and sustainable.

Commitment to environmental sustainibility

Bringing his discourse to a close, Pope Francis thanked Singapore for its commitment to environmental sustainability, recognising the city-state as an example of how even small nations can have a significant impact in the fight against the environmental crisis. He called on Singapore to continue its search for “innovative solutions to address environmental challenges" and reminded them that their efforts can inspire other nations to do the same.

Finally, Pope Francis prayed that God might guide Singapore’s leaders in responding to the needs and expectations of their people and he expressed his hope that the nation's ongoing efforts would continue to reflect "a spirit of inclusiveness and fraternity" for the good of all.

“God bless Singapore!” he concluded.

