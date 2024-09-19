Pope sends message to book launch on promoting peace

Pope Francis sends a message to participants at a book presentation in Tenerife, Spain, on a publication in Spanish focusing on the "Past, Present and Future of Transitional Justice: The Latin American experience in the construction of world peace."

By Vatican News

Pope Francis has sent a message to participants at a book presentation in Tenerife, Spain, for a publication in Spanish focusing on the "Past, Present and Future of Transitional Justice: The Latin American experience in the construction of world peace." The Pope addressed his message to Enrique Gil Botero, Secretary General of the Conference of Ministers of Justice of Ibero-American Countries, who invited the Pope to offer some words on the topic, and also to José Ángel Martínez Sánchez, President of the General Council of Spanish Notaries.



Recalling that transitional justice refers to judicial and political measures adopted following a period of war or widespread violations of human rights in order to promote reconciliation and democracy, the Pope observed how this involves many levels of action including application of justice, help for those affected and government reforms.



Learning from the past



Using as an example the historical circumstances of America and Europe in the 16th century and addressing the affects of colonialism, the Pope said it is first essential to learn from the past by looking at the often painful experiences that call for coherent and meaningful responses to current challenges, as well as mechanisms to consolidate progress on the path to peace, freedom and justice.

He added that addressing and clearly looking at the pain of the past is part of the process in bringing healing and hope for the present and future, a responsibility that must be taken up by all. Past circumstances could be a revolution, regime change, an invasion, but all require a willingness to face this history head on and to resolve it so that it becomes part of the path to new harmony and peace.



Responding in the present



The Pope then noted the need to give immediate responses through the rule of law with courageous, innovative and concrete solutions that go to the heart of the truth about the human person's dignity. This can involve institutional reform and concrete assistance to those affected.

Assuring a response



Finally, the Pope acknowledged the challenge in assuring effective and concrete application of these provisions as the means must be assured so that a treaty, a signature, a law can actually be implemented. He said seriousness, common sense and patience can make this effort possible.

The Pope encouraged everyone to be courageous and determined, entrusting themselves to God, in taking up the responsibility to apply justice, open paths of understanding and fraternity, and build harmonious societies.

