Pope prays for victims of floods in Asia, renews calls for peace

Following the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis prays for victims of floods in Vietnam and Myanmar, notes the Beatification of Fr Moises Lira Serafin, remembers those suffering from ALS, and appeals once again for peace throughout the world.

By Christopher Wells

Following the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the people of Vietnam and Myanmar who are suffering the effects of Typhoon Yagi.



The storm triggered flooding and landslides in the northern part of Vietnam, leading to almost 200 deaths with 128 people still missing. As of Friday, at least 74 people have died and dozens more are missing after heavy rains lead to widespread flooding in that country.



“I pray for the dead, the injured, and the displaced.” the Pope said on Sunday. “May God support those who have lost loved ones and their homes, and bless those who are bringing help”.

‘End the violence! End the hatred!’

The Holy Father also appealed once again for peace throughout the world, saying, “Let us not forget the wars that stain the world with blood”, mentioning in particular Ukraine, Myanmar, and the Middle East.”

The Pope lamented “so many innocent victims… the mothers who have lost children in wars… so many innocent lives cut short”.

He recalled his meeting with Rachel Goldberg Polin, whose son, Hersh, was taken hostage by Hamas in October of last year and whose body, along with the bodies of five other hostages, was recovered in August 2024.

“I accompany her at this moment”, Pope Francis said, adding that he is praying for the victims and remains close to the all the families of those still held hostage.

In a heartfelt appeal, the Pope said, “Let the conflict in Palestine and Israel cease! End the violence! End the hatred!” He went on to call for hostages to be released, for negotiations to continue, and for peace solutions to be found”.

Further appeals

The Pope on Sunday also recalled the beatification in Mexico one day earlier of Father Moises Lira Serafin, the founder of the Missionaries of Charity of Mary Immaculate, who died in 1950 “after a life spent helping people progress in the faith and love of the Lord”.

“May his apostolic zeal stimulate inspire priests to give themselves unreservedly for the spiritual good of God’s people”, the Pope said as he called for a round of applause for the new blessed.

Finally, the Holy Father remembered all those suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sometimes known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”, on the day dedicated to them in Italy. The Pope assured them of his prayers for them and their families, and encouraged research aimed at combatting the disease, as well as the voluntary organizations assisting those afflicted by it.