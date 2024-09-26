Pope Luxembourg can be a model of cooperation for peace

In the first official speech of his eight-hour visit to Luxembourg, Pope Francis highlights the crucial role of the small nation at the heart of Europe in fostering European unity and peace and decries resurging nationalism and wars.

By Lisa Zengarini

“Luxembourg can show everyone the advantages of peace as opposed to the horrors of war (…) and the benefits of cooperation between nations as opposed to the harmful consequences of hardening positions and the selfish and short-sighted or even violent pursuit of one’s own interests.”

Upon his arrival in the Great Duchy of Luxembourg, on Thursday morning, Pope Francis encouraged local government authorities to uphold its longstanding commitment to peace and to building “a united and fraternal Europe” amid resurgent nationalism and war looming again in the continent.

Luxembourg's historic role in promoting peace and unity in Europe

Addressing authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps in his first speech in the Great Duchy at the Cercle Cité palace, the Pope recalled that Luxembourg has frequently found itself at the crossroads of Europe’s most significant historical events and acknowledged its crucial role in promoting peace and unity in Europe after the ravages of World War II, as a founding member of the European Union .

He praised its “solid democratic structure” which promotes human dignity and the rule of law, allowing this small nation at the heart of Europe to thrive and to play a major role in the continental context . “Indeed,” the Pope noted , “it is not the size of the territory nor the number of inhabitants that serve as indispensable conditions for a State to play an important part on the international stage, or for it to become an economic and financial nerve centre.”

Wealth includes responsibility towards the most vulnerable

Drawing on the words of Saint John Paul II during his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg in 1985, Pope Francis reiterated the need for solidarity among nations, especially in supporting poorer countries, and encouraged Luxembourg as an “important crossroads of cultures”, to continue its mission of promoting cooperation globally, so that “all may become protagonists in an organized process of integral development”, in line with the Church’s social doctrine.

He called in particular for a model of development that respects the environment and opposes social exclusion, reminding the audience “that having wealth includes responsibility.”



“For development to be authentic and integral, we must not plunder or degrade our common home. Likewise, we must not abandon peoples or social groups on the margins.”

The Pope insisted on the duty of rich nations like Luxembourg to help disadvantaged countries to rise from poverty, also to “to ensure a decrease in the number of those forced to emigrate.” in this regard, he noted , that the Great Duchy, with its history and multicultural population, can serve as a model for welcoming and integrating migrants and refugees.



May the values of the Gospel guide world leaders toward peace

Turning to the present dramatic world context, Pope Francis decried the resurgence of armed conflicts in Europe and across the world where humanity seems to be repeating the same mistakes of the past, made even worse today “by the greater technological power that human beings now possess.”

To prevent reason from succumbing to the foolishness war with its “immense human costs and further useless massacres”, the Holy Father emphasized the need for peoples and their leaders “to be motivated by noble and profound spiritual values.”

Reaffirming the Church's commitment to serving humanity and promoting peace, solidarity, and justice, he urged for the Gospel of Jesus Christ to guide individuals and societies toward reconciliation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“As the Successor of the Apostle Peter, and on behalf of the Church, which is an expert in humanity, I am here to testify that the Gospel is the life source and the ever fresh force of personal and social renewal.”

He therefore encouraged Luxembourg to continue demonstrating the benefits of peace, integration, and cooperation and urged world leaders to engage “resolutely” in honest negotiations to resolve differences, together with a “willingness to find honourable compromises, which undermine nothing and can instead build security and peace for all.”

“One of your vocations is to help world make peace”

"To serve"

Bringing his speech to a close, Pope Francis explained that the motto of his visit “Pour servir” - “To serve, refers to the Church's mission, but applies to everyone as a noble task and way of life to be followed each day. “May God enable you always to serve with a joyful and generous heart,” he concluded.