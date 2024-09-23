Pope highlights human dignity in address to Academy of Sciences

In published remarks addressed to the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Pope Francis highlights the need to consider the human and ethical dimensions of scientific and technological progress.

By Christopher Wells

As the Pontifical Academy of Sciences prepares to discuss humanity’s “deep impacts” on creation and advancements in the field of artificial intelligence, Pope Francis urged members to keep in mind the human and ethical dimensions of scientific and technological progress.



Humanity's impact on creation

In a discourse prepared for the Academy’s Plenary Assembly, noted the growing concern about “cumulative impact of human activities on creation”, described as the “Age of the Anthropocene”, and praised the PAS for its continued work in this field, “not least in regard to their implications for the poor and disadvantaged.”



He said, “The sciences, in their pursuit of knowledge and understanding of the physical world, must never lose sight of the importance of using knowledge to serve and enhance the dignity of individuals and of humanity as a whole.”



Artificial intelligence - benefits and risks

Concerning the progress made in artificial intelligence – the other main focus of this year’s Plenary Assembly – Pope Francis acknowledged the benefits of new developments, while also warning of risks associated with new technologies.



The Holy Father highlighted especially the “negative implications” for young people and vulnerable adults, as well as the dangers associated with the use of AI for manipulating public opinion.”



With these challenges in mind, Pope Francis recalled Message for the 2024 World Day of Peace, in which he expressed, “the Church’s concern that “the inherent dignity of each human being and the fraternity that binds us together as members of the one human family must undergird the development of new technologies’.”



Quiet, but important, contributions

In his message to Academy members, the Pope called for “a larger framework in which inclusive public discourse” is informed both by the results of scientific study and greater participation “by all segments of society”.



He called for deeper study into the impact of AI on individuals and on the international community, while praising the PAS for its work on proposing regulations that will prevent risks and encourage benefits in “this complex field”.



Finally, the Holy Father thanked members for their “quiet contributions” to the pursuit of knowledge while acknowledging their importance for “the cause of global peace and international cooperation”.

