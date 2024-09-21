Pope commends Italian Financial Police on their 250th anniversary

Pope Francis welcomes members of the “Guardia di Finanza” as they celebrate their 250th anniversary and thanks them for the institution’s historical and ongoing commitment to Italy’s economic and financial security.

By Linda Bordoni

Reflecting on their motto, "Nella tradizione, il futuro" (In tradition, the future), Pope Francis acknowledged how deeply rooted the Guardia di Finanza is in Italy’s history.

Since its inception, originally tasked with financial supervision and border defence, the force has evolved to take on essential roles in tax, financial, and customs policing, while also conducting rescue operations at sea and in the mountains.

Addressing the corps on Saturday morning in the Vatican, the Pope remarked on their rich legacy, particularly their aid to Jewish refugees and the persecuted during the two World Wars. He emphasized that their vast scope of action directly responds to society’s issues, addressing the threats of corruption and the misuse of power while offering a tangible cultural alternative to social ills.

Values of equity and justice

Drawing inspiration from the Guardia di Finanza’s patron saint, Saint Matthew, he noted the apostle’s transformation from a tax collector — a figure despised in Jesus’ time for serving imperial power and engaging in corrupt practices — to an evangelist who embraced the values of equity and justice.

Before his conversion, the Pope remarked speaking off-cuff, that Matthew "represented a utilitarian and unscrupulous mentality, devoted only to the "god of money."

"Even in our own times, a similar logic affects social life, causing imbalances and marginalization: from food waste—this is a scandal: food waste is a scandal!—from such waste to the exclusion of citizens from benefiting from some of their rights," he said.

Reflecting on how the State itself can fall victim to this system; "even those States that, despite having substantial resources, remain isolated in financial or global market terms," he asked: "How can we explain hunger in the world today, when there is so much waste in developed societies? It's terrible."

"And another thing: if arms production were stopped for just one year, world hunger would end. It’s better to make weapons than to solve hunger... The State itself can fall victim to this system: even those States that, as I said, have resources but remain isolated," the Pope added.

Fairness in economic relations

Thus, the Pope called on those present to continue promoting fairness in economic relations and ensuring that all citizens, especially the most vulnerable, contribute to society under the principles of equity.

He further encouraged the force to combat abuses in taxation, labour, and the digital realm, and to uphold their critical role in protecting human dignity by addressing issues like underpaid or exploitative work.

“Your work is of primary importance in upholding human dignity," he said.

The Pope described their daily efforts as essential to the common good, reinforcing the fight against corruption and advancing the cause of justice and legality.

The damage caused by corruption

The Holy Father reflected on the societal damage caused by corruption, likening it to a "broken heart" that compromises the very pillars on which a nation is built, and said that while laws are necessary, they are insufficient.

“If justice is necessary, it is not sufficient to fill those voids that only charity, love, can heal,“ he added.

Globalization of indifference

Pope Francis concluded by urging the Guardia di Finanza to continue resisting the “globalization of indifference”, which weakens social bonds and exacerbates violence and neglect, and he encouraged them to contribute to a society built on solidarity, respect, and care for the common good.