Pope Francis urges everyone to 'keep smiling'
Pope Francis urges Singapore’s clergy to be united and close to people

Pope Francis holds a private meeting with the clergy and consecrated religious of Singapore, and urges nuns to always express the motherhood of the Church.

By Vatican News

On the final day of Pope Francis’ Apostolic Journey to Signapore, the Holy Father met with the bishop, priests, and religious men and women serving in the country.

The roughly 20-minute encounter was held privately at the St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre.

According to the Holy See Press Office, the Pope mentioned some characteristic traits of priests, who should be “among the people, united with God, brothers among themselves, and united with the bishop.”

Pope Francis speaks to Singapore's clergy and religious
Pope Francis speaks to Singapore's clergy and religious

Speaking to women religious, Pope Francis encouraged them to remember their identity. “Do not forget to express the motherhood of the Church,” he said.

Finally, just before giving the group his Apostolic Blessing and taking a group photo, he urged everyone to “keep smiling.”

The President of the Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei was also present at the meeting.

Group photo of the encounter
Group photo of the encounter

13 September 2024, 03:30

