Pope to Papuan children: Keep the light of love burning

Pope Francis meets with street children and disabled children in Papua New Guinea and reminds them that everyone is different because God made them so.

By Francesca Merlo

At the Caritas Technical Secondary School in Port Moresby Pope Francis greeted some 800 children in the care of Street Ministry and Callan Services.

Street Ministry and Callan Services

Street Ministry, run by the Sisters of the Society of the Heart of Jesus, cares for impoverished children, aged 7 to 14, providing them with essential needs and education. Callan Services is the largest provider of services for children and adults with disabilities in Papua New Guinea. It serves as a leading advocate for disability rights and representation, focusing on inclusive education and training for all people with disabilities in the country.

After a greeting from the Cardinal Archbishop of Port Moresby, John Ribat, a group from the Street Ministry performed a traditional song and dance.

Two difficult questions

Two children then asked questions.

The first from Callan Services, speaking in sign language, asked the Pope "Why am I not able like others?"

The second, from Street Ministry, asked "How can we make ourselves useful to make our world a beautiful place?"

Pope Francis'

After another performance of song and dance, it was Pope Francis' turn to greet the children and answer their questions.

He expressed gratitude for the questions posed and in response to the question, "Why am I not like the others?" Pope Francis highlighted that "None of us are like the others: we are all unique before God!" He emphasised that each person has a unique role and mission, which can bring both challenges and profound joy and encouraged all to focus on the love they give and receive, noting that "Our joy depends on nothing else: only on love!"

Responding then to the second question on how to make the world more beautiful and happier, Pope Francis stressed that love is the key: "With the same 'recipe': by learning day by day to love God and others with all our hearts!" He encouraged the children to grow and improve by learning and applying themselves fully.

Finally, Pope Francis urged everyone to keep "the light of love burning" as a symbol of hope for the world,