Pope on Literacy Day: Reading unites people, fosters mutual understanding

Pope Francis sends a message for the 57th International Literacy Day, and invites everyone to learn to read in another language so as to enhance mutual understanding and acceptance of diversity.

By Bezawit Bogale

Since 1957, UNESCO has been celebrating International Literacy Day to emphasize the significance of global literacy.

This year, in collaboration with the Government of Cameroon, the day is being observed at an event in the city of Yaoundé under the theme: "Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace."

Literacy for unity in diversity

In a message for the world day signed by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis said “the theme invites everyone to reflect on how literacy helps to unite people and promote mutual understanding,” and emphasized that such celebrations inspire efforts to combat illiteracy and honor those dedicated to ensuring quality education.

He added that the Holy See commends UNESCO for choosing a theme that broadly promotes education by embracing linguistic and cultural diversity, as well as multilingualism.

The Pope highlighted how literacy and reading can unite people and foster mutual understanding.

Promoting multilingualism for personal development

Pope Francis referenced Nelson Mandela's saying, "If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to him in his language, that goes to his heart."

The Pope underscored that multilingualism should be encouraged not only for literacy but also for fostering mutual understanding among communities and developing future leaders.

He underscored that multilingualism enhances mental flexibility, openness, and the ability to engage in dialogue, listen, and reflect.

Pope Francis asserted that “multilingual people are more inclined to appreciate the richness of other cultures, even those very different from their own,” and encouraged everyone to become multilingual.

In his message, the Pope called on policymakers, educators, and the general public to prioritize the creation of a more educated and fraternal society.

He cited Saint John Paul II’s call to overcome fear and conflict through dialogue and communication.

By utilizing modern communication tools, concluded Pope Francis, individuals can forge stronger connections and collaborate towards shared objectives, ultimately fostering a more harmonious and cooperative world.