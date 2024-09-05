Pope in Jakarta: You are champions of love in the Olympics of life

Pope Francis meets with beneficiaries of charitable organisations, hears their testimonies, and reminds them that each of them is a "champion of love in the great Olympics of life."

By Francesca Merlo

At the Headquarters of the Indonesian Bishops' Conference (KWI - Konferensi Waligereja Indonesia), for the second event on his second full day in Indonesia, Pope Francis met with beneficiaries from charitable organisations.

The President of the Bishops' Conference, Bishop Antonius Subianto, opened the meeting by describing their love for the Pope as "boundless", before introducing him to some of the ill, disabled, and poor present in the KWI. Two of them shared their stories.

Mimi's story

Mimi was the first to tell her story. She lost her sight when she was 17. "As a young Catholic, I found solace in the Way of the Cross", she said. Jesus did not abandon her and for this reason, she continued, "I firmly believe that God created human beings with unique abilities to enrich the diversity of our world, and disability is just one of these unique aspects". The Church’s role is crucial in ensuring the dignity of the human person, she concluded, before thanking the Pope for his compassion, which, she added, "gives us hope".

Andrew's story

Then, a young athelete called Andrew spoke. He was diagnosed with a mild autism spectrum disorder, and with mild intellectual disability. "My parents love me unconditionally", he told the Pope. He proudly shared that he has been selected as the East Jakarta Contingent for the Paralympic games for swimming and that, in his desire to be independent, has "started a barista course and guitar and drum lessons". Finally, he asked the Pope to bless his parents, and "all parents with special children worldwide".

The Pope's "thank you"

Pope Francis then took the time to express his gratitude to all those present, and to those who shared their testimonies with him.

He praised the Indonesian bishops for celebrating their 100th anniversary, highlighting their significance as "small bright stars" in the Church.

Mimi was thanked for emphasising the uniqueness of human abilities, which "enrich the diversity of our world", and for speaking of Jesus as "our beacon of hope", The Pope then congratulated Andrew for his participation in the Paralympic Games, before recognising all of those present as "champions of love in the great Olympics of life".

Concluding his brief greetings, Pope Francis reminded the small group of people that "the Lord loves all of us" and never forgets anyone. In this spirit, the Pope concluded by sending best wishes to a lady, celebrating her 87th birthday, who unfortunately was ill and unable to attend the event.

Pope's meeting with beneficiaries of charitable organisations