Pope meets group of refugees and pays tribute to late Belgian King Baudouin
By Vatican News
As he left the Apostolic Nunciature in Brussels’ municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre on Saturday morning to meet the Belgian clergy and religious at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Koelkelberg, Pope Francis briefly greeted a group of European Union officials.
The group included the Vice President of the European Commission, Margarítis Schinás, the Vice President of the European Commission for Democracy and Demography, Dubravka Šuica, the Representative of the World Health Organization to the European Union, Oxana Domenti, and the WHO Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge.
He then stopped to greet the crowds who had gathered around the Nunciature to meet him, and in particular children and young people.
Breakfast with refugees at Church of Saint-Gilles
Before heading to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Koelkelberg, Pope Francis took some time to have breakfast with a group of poor people and refugees at the local Church of Saint-Gilles, which assists them.
A refugee from Togo, named Chris, recounted his crossing of the Mediterranean to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa and intoned a song to Mary he sang in his worst moments of fear during that perilous journey.
The Pope was greeted with a bottle of Biche Saint Gille, a beer produced by the parish to help fund its charitable works.
After a brief speech, the Pope offered the parish a statue of Saint Lawrence the Martyr, which bore the inscription: “I am happy to see how love fuels communion and creativity here. You even produce beer! I imagine it's very good. I will tell you this afternoon."
'King Baudouin was a courageous king'
