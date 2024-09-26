Pope in Luxembourg: Service, mission, and joy are at the heart of the Gospel

Addressing the Catholic community of Luxembourg, Pope Francis emphasises the importance of service, mission, and joy, and calls on the Church to embrace hospitality, engage in missionary outreach, and live the Gospel with joyful hearts.

By Francesca Merlo

As the final event of the first leg of his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad, Pope Francis addressed a gathering of Luxembourg’s Catholic community. The event coincided with a Marian Jubilee, marking four centuries of devotion to Mary, Consoler of the Afflicted.

Speaking to the faithful gathered in Luxembourg’s Notre-Dame Cathedral, Pope Francis focused on three key themes: service, mission, and joy.

A Church called to serve

Addressing the first word, “serve”, Pope Francis noted that serving is an action which "is at the very heart of the Gospel”. Pope Francis highlighted that in a nation with a long tradition of welcoming those in need, there is a huge urgency of hospitality, it is not only a matter of charity, he said, “but also justice”. He praised Luxembourg's openness, urging the faithful to remain steadfast in this practice. "The spirit of the Gospel is a spirit of welcoming, of openness to everyone; it does not admit any kind of exclusion”, said the Pope.

Meeting with the Catholic community in Luxembourg's Cathedral

The Church in a secularised society

Pope Francis’ second point of his address highlighted the Church’s mission in an increasingly secular society, stressing the need for the Church to embrace this evolution without losing sight of its core values. "We cannot close ourselves off in sadness, resignation, or resentment," said the Pope, inviting the Catholic of Luxembourg, to instead be “dynamic”, always responding to the challenges of the times. This, he said, is done by being a “missionary Church”.

With this in mind, Pope Francis encouraged a spirit of synodality as a means of strengthening community life and spreading the Gospel message.

Meeting with the Catholic community in Luxembourg's Cathedral

The joy of the Gospel

The third theme Pope Francis explored was joy, which he described as “an integral part of Christian faith”. He reflected on the testimony of Diogo, a young man who shared his joyful experience at World Youth Day. Pope Francis said that Diogo’s joy is emblematic of the Gospel message. "Our faith is full of joy, it is a 'dance', because we know that we are children of a God who is our friend," he said.

The Pope also spoke of the unique Spring Procession in Luxembourg. This procession, where the faithful, accompanied by pilgrims, dance through the streets as they commemorate Saint Willibrord’s missionary efforts " becomes a great unified dance," he said.

Bringing his address to a close, Pope Francis reminded the faithful that the mission entrusted to them is "beautiful”.

“Let us console and serve, following Mary’s example and with her help," he concluded.

Meeting with the Catholic community in Luxembourg's Cathedral