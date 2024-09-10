Pope to Timorese children: Thank you for teaching us to care and be cared for

Pope Francis visits a school for children with disabilities and thanks the workers for their care, and the children for allowing themselves to be cared for.

By Francesca Merlo

Another moving moment in Timor-Leste: Pope Francis visited disabled children on Tuesday morning, marking the first event of his second day in this young Catholic nation.

As Pope Francis arrived at the Irmãs Alma school, the streets were filled with people eager to greet him. A group of children, dressed in traditional clothing, welcomed him, accompanied by a choir of singing sisters.

Children waiting patiently

In the San Vincenzo de' Paoli hall, 50 children and 28 sisters waited patiently. Three children, encouraged by one of the sisters, approached the Holy Father and presented him with a traditional scarf called a tais.

Sister Getrudis Bidi, the Superior of the congregation, then welcomed the Pope and shared the school's mission, which has been ongoing for sixty years. She spoke about their work caring for children with various disabilities and disadvantages, describing them as "treasures entrusted by God."

Throughout this intimate encounter, three children sat quietly at the Pope’s feet.

Pope Francis' remarks

In a brief address, Pope Francis spoke about The Final Judgment, explaining that when Jesus invites people to "come with me," it is not because they were baptised or confirmed, or lived perfectly, but because "you looked after me."

Jesus calls people to follow him because they showed care and compassion for others.

The Pope referred to this as "the sacrament of the poor," describing it as a love that "moves, builds, and strengthens." He pointed out that this love is clearly present at Irmãs Alma School, and without it, the school's work would not be possible.

He concluded by expressing his gratitude, saying "I want to thank you for all that you do, and I also want to thank the children—these boys and girls who bear witness and allow themselves to be cared for. They teach us how to let God care for us."

Thank you, Silvano

Pope Francis then turned his attention to a boy in the care of the school named Silvano. He asked that Silvano be brought to him, and as he took the boy's hand, he thanked him for allowing the sisters to care for him. "Just as Silvano allows himself to be cared for, we too must learn to let ourselves be cared for," the Pope said.

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the school, Pope Francis signed a plaque before waving goodbye to the singing children.

