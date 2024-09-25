Pope entrusts visit to Luxembourg and Belgium to Our Lady

Pope Francis makes his customary visit to the ancient icon of 'Maria Salus Populi Romani' ahead of his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis traveled to the Basilica of St. Mary Major on Wednesday evening to entrust his Apostolic Journey to Luxembourg and Belgium to Our Lady.

He paused to pray at the feet of the ancient icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani before returning to the Vatican, according to the Holy See Press Office.

The Pope departs on his 46th Apostolic Journey abroad on Thursday and will spend the day in Luxembourg.

He flies on the evening of the same day to Brussels, where he will spend three days meeting with the people of Belgium.

According to Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis will bring the foresight of solidarity and the courage to embrace the future.

He noted that one reason for the visit is to celebrate the 600th anniversary of the Catholic University of Leuven, in Belgium.

Speaking to Vatican News, Cardinal Parolin said the Pope will call the European Union back to its founding values, which are based in Christianity.

He told Massimiliano Menichetti that the Holy See hopes to help facilitate the bond between past and future as the EU faces numerous crises, including war in Ukraine.

“If it intends to be a voice that is heard and authoritative in today's world and if it wants to overcome exhausting impasses,” he said, “Europe needs to rediscover the greatness of the values that inspired it.”

Pope Francis’ visit to Luxembourg and Belgium, said the Cardinal Secretary of State, will seek to provide a chance for deeper reflection on the Church’s role in Europe and a chance for everyone to compare their way of acting with the invitation of the Gospel.