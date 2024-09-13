Pope thanks Our Lady for Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania

Pope Francis stops at the Basilica of St. Mary Major upon his return to Rome to thank the Blessed Virgin Mary for her protection throughout his 12-day Apostolic Journey.

By Devin Watkins

As he returned to the Vatican from Fiumicino Airport on Friday, Pope Francis stopped off for a brief visit to the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

The Pope paused to pray for a moment at the feet of the ancient icon of Maria Salus Populi Romani, according to the Holy See Press Office.

He set a bouquet of flowers on the altar in the Gregorian Chapel, expressing his gratitude for her maternal protection during his 12-day Apostolic Journey to Asia and Oceania.

Pope Francis then returned to his car, which took him to his residence at the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican.

The Pope visited Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste, and Singapore, making this the longest journey of his pontificate.