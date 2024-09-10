Pope Francis meets Jesuit confrères in Dili

Pope Francis greets 103-year-old member of the Society of Jesus in Dili, Timor-Leste. (Vatican Media)

In Timor-Leste, Pope Francis holds a lively exchange with his fellow Jesuits from various regions of Asia and offers a special embrace and welcome to the 103-year-old Portuguese Jesuit who has served in Timor-Leste since the Indonesian occupation.

By Salvatore Cernuzio – Dili

Keeping with tradition, Pope Francis has met with his fellow Jesuits in Timor-Leste.

Upon entering the reception hall of the Apostolic Nunciature in Dili, where 41 Jesuits were gathered after his earlier meeting with the clergy at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Pope Francis immediately made his way to Father João Felgueiras.

Fr. Felgueiras, one of the oldest Jesuits in the world at 103 years old, was visibly moved by the encounter.

Having lived in Timor-Leste since the time of the Indonesian occupation, Father João has remained committed to serving the local people, even through the country’s most challenging times.

Father Nuno da Silva Gonçalves, Director of La Civiltà Cattolica and a member of the Pope’s delegation during this journey through Southeast Asia and Oceania, described the event.

"The Holy Father," he shared, "thanked him and embraced him. Father João was deeply touched."

Second Meeting of Journey with Jesuit brothers

This 10 Sept. encounter marked Pope Francis’s second meeting with his Jesuit brothers during this trip.

On 4 Sept., he spent about an hour in dialogue with 200 fellow Jesuits.

Meanwhile, a third gathering is scheduled for 12 Sept. at the St. Francis Xavier Retreat Center in Singapore.

This morning’s meeting in Dili brought together 41 Jesuits, including eight novices, from various regions but primarily stationed in Timor-Leste.

Father Gonçalves described the atmosphere as being among family.

"It was a very international group," he said, noting the presence of Jesuits from Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The group represented a diversity of missions, from youth education to teacher training institutions, as well as spiritual exercises offered in parishes.

Lively 45-Minute Discussion

The about 45-minute meeting was filled with the usual back-and-forth Q&A and with light-hearted exchanges, with topics closely tied to the Jesuit reality and mission.

According to Father Gonçalves, the Pope addressed how he views the Jesuits' work across different countries, focusing on themes such as social justice, the Church's Social Doctrine, and its ongoing significance.

The Importance of Inculturation

Inculturation, reiterated throughout the Pope's visit to Timor-Leste, was a key theme of the discussion.

As Father Nuno explained, Pope Francis emphasized the Gospel’s need to be embedded in the local culture and, conversely, the importance of evangelizing that culture.

During the Pope’s time in Timor-Leste, the concept of intertwined faith and culture has been a recurring message, especially as the motto for this part of the Pope's Journey is "Let your faith be your culture."

