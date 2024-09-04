Day Two in Indonesia: “A dream for a more fraternal world”

By Linda Bordoni - Jakarta

Pope Francis‘ dream for a more fraternal world was at the heart of his message to Indonesia – and to the world – on Wednesday, his first full day in Indonesia.

It was the message he inscribed inside the installation – a polyhedron sculpture made of many recyclable materials, colours and fabrics – created by the young people of Schola Occurentes in Jakarta. Then, he listened to some of their stories, told them that it is ok to disagree with your friends and have discussions, but never to make war. “War is always a defeat” he said, tirelessly reiterating his appeal for fraternity in a shattered world.

The dream for a more fraternal world

Earlier, during his encounter in the city’s Cathedral with bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and catechists, he told them to continue to open their hearts to all, including the majority of Indonesians who are not Christian, and to work hard for faith and harmony.

Those he thanked most for their work and mission in this diverse nation, were the catechists. It is them, he said, who drive the Church forward, they are the bridges between Indonesia’s many different people: “First the catechists, then the sisters, and then the priests and bishops.” Catechists, he repeated, “are the true force of the Church!”

And right at the beginning of the day, during the official Welcome Ceremony in the Presidential Palace, Pope Francis upheld Indonesia’s national motto that is “United in Diversity” and expressed appreciation for the nation’s multifaceted reality of diverse peoples firmly united in one nation. But he warned, “harmony in diversity requires everyone to embrace a spirit of fraternity in seeking the good of all” and this means finding and maintaining a balance “between the multiplicity of cultures and different ideological visions,” it means nurturing love!

