Pope to Indonesian authorities: ‘Interreligious dialogue fosters mutual respect’

As he meets with Indonesia’s civil authorities in Jakarta, Pope Francis upholds the nation’s motto of “Unity in Diversity,” and promises the Catholic Church’s efforts to support interreligious dialogue and civil harmony.

By Devin Watkins

Pope Francis delivered his first speech on Indonesian soil on Wednesday as he met with the country’s authorities, civil society, and diplomatic corps at the Istana Negara presidential palace in Jakarta.

He was welcomed by President Joko Widodo, a crowd of Indonesian children waiving Vatican and Indonesian flags, and several members of the presidential guard.

Signing the Book of Honour, the Pope wrote, in Italian: “Immersed in the beauty of this land, a place of encounter and dialogue between different cultures and religions, I wish the Indonesian people growth in faith, fraternity, and compassion. God bless Indonesia!”

Pope Francis signs the Book of Honour with President Joko Widodo standing beside him

Unity in Diversity

In his address to the country’s authorities, the Pope thanked everyone for welcoming him to Indonesia, and highlighted how the country’s many ethnicities and religions could be called its “unifying fabric,” just as the ocean unifies its thousands of islands.

“Your national motto Bhinneka tunggal ika (United in Diversity, literally Many but One) captures well this multifaceted reality of diverse peoples firmly united in one nation,” he said.

The Holy Father noted that harmony in diversity requires everyone to embrace a spirit of fraternity in seeking the good of all.

“This wise and delicate balance, between the multiplicity of cultures and different ideological visions, and the ideals that cement unity, must be continuously defended against imbalances,” he said.

Such a work of craftsmanship, he added, involves all Indonesians and invites them to strive toward harmony, equity, respect for human rights, sustainable development, and the pursuit of peace.

Church’s efforts to promote common good

Pope Francis promised the engagement of the Catholic Church in promoting interreligious dialogue and fostering a “peaceful and fruitful harmony.”

Interreligious dialogue, he said, can help eliminate prejudices and a climate of mutual respect and trust.

“The Catholic Church,” he said, “is at the service of the common good and wishes to strengthen cooperation with public institutions and other actors in civil society, encourage the formation of a more balanced social fabric and ensure a more efficient and equitable distribution of social assistance.”

Pope Francis and President Widodo speak at the presidential palace

Mutual respect and justice

The Pope then pointed out that the Preamble to Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution refers to “Almighty God” and social justice several times in just a few lines.

“Unity in multiplicity, social justice and divine blessing are thus the fundamental principles intended to inspire and guide the social order,” he said. “They can be likened to a support structure, the solid base on which to build the house.”

Lamenting the violent tensions that can erupt in countries when civil authorities impose uniformity, Pope Francis said the philosophy guiding the Indonesian state is “both balanced and wise.”

He recalled the words of Pope St. John Paul II when he visited Jakarta in 1989, inviting the Indonesian authorities to respect the “human and political life of all citizens” and to encourage “the growth of national unity based on tolerance and respect for others”.

Peace, he added, “is the work of justice” (opus justitiae pax), and is the work of every person.

“Harmony is achieved,” concluded Pope Francis, “when we are committed not only to our own interests and vision, but to the good of all, to building bridges, fostering agreements and synergies, joining forces in order to defeat all forms of moral, economic and social distress, and promoting peace and concord.”

Children waving Vatican and Indonesian flags welcome the Pope